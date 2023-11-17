Cincinnati Bengals Playoffs Odds Dramatically Shift After Joe Burrow's Season-Ending Wrist Injury
By Reed Wallach
Thursday Night Football was as high leverage of a game as you can get in the NFL this season with both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals jockeying for position in the AFC, but the Bengals off the pace and needing as many wins to secure playoff positioning.
However, after a second quarter touchdown pass, Joe Burrow grimaced in pain and exited the game with what is now being diagnosed as a sprained wrist, according to head coach Zac Taylor. Burrow was replaced by Jake Browning and the Bengals lost in Baltimore 27-13, sending the team's playoff odds into flux.
The Bengals are in a heated AFC Wild Card race, and now may not have Burrow for the foreseeable future, but we need to wait for more results from a Friday MRI.
UPDATE: It was confirmed that Burrow suffered torn ligaments in his wrist and will miss the remainder of the season. DraftKings Sportsbook updated the Bengals Super Bowl odds from 30-1 to 100-1.
Here are updated odds on the Bengals postseason hopes with Burrow's status in doubt and the team already on the outside looking in in the postseason race. It's worth noting that sportsbooks haven't posted the team's odds to make the playoffs.
Bengals AFC North Odds
In a heated AFC North race, the Bengals are now non-factors in the discussion. The team is two games behind the Ravens and don't have the tiebreaker over Baltimore either, meaning the group is essentially three off the pace.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
The Bengals are now 100-1 to win the Super Bowl, the team may not make the postseason, and without Burrow, not likely to navigate a difficult AFC.
