Cincinnati vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal (Target Total)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Cincinnati vs. Baylor on Thursday, March 14 in Big 12 Tournament action.
By Reed Wallach
Cincinnati continued its Big 12 Tournament run with a win over short handed Kansas, setting up a quarterfinals matchup against Baylor.
The Bears won the lone meeting against Cincinnati earlier this season in Waco, but can the Bearcats ride two straight wins into an upset into the semifinals in the team's first Big 12 Tournament? Here's our full betting preview for the nightcap of the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total
Cincinnati vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Baylor is 18-11-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Cincinnati is 7-2-1 ATS this season as an underdog
- Baylor has gone OVER 12 of 20 games as a favorite
Baylor vs. Cincinnati How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 14
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Baylor Record:20-13
- Cincinnati Record: 22-9
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch
Baylor
Jalen Bridges: Bridges had a quiet outing against Texas Tech, scoring only five points after torching Texas for 32. However, despite running hot in conference play, Bridges also struggled against Cincinnati, scoring only four points in the first meeting. Can the wing round into form on a neutral floor?
Cincinnati
Dan Skillings: Skillings poured in 25 points against Kansas in the blowout win while also grabbing seven rebounds and forcing a steal. The Bearcats guard will look to follow it up against a Baylor defense that while playing better, struggled to slow him down on Jan. 13. Skillings scored 24 points in the first meeting.
Baylor vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick
The market is moving with Baylor against Cincinnati, who is playing its third game in three days, but I'm going to pivot to the under.
These two played in a slugfest in the first meeting with Baylor pulling out a 62-59 win, and since then the Bears defense has improved with the rise of seven footer Yves Missi, who has improved the team's ability to shut down the rim.
Cincinnati's offense has struggled for much of this year, leaning on its defense and ability to generate second chances. The defense is elite at running teams off the three-point line and into the length of Aziz Bandaogo as the Bearcats are top 25 in the country in field goal percentage allowed at the rim.
However, the offense has been a mess throughout league play, shooting below 30% from beyond the arc, reliant on the glass with the Big 12's highest offensive rebounding percentage. However, Baylor is a strong defensive rebounding team, third in the Big 12 in defensive rebounding rate, and should be able to keep a lid on the Bearcats offense.
I believe we see a scoreline similar to the first meeting, an under matchup.
