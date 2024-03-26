Cincinnati vs. Indiana State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Quarterfinals (Side with the Sycamores)
College basketball betting preview for Cincinnati-Indiana State.
Indiana State was one of the many NCAA Tournament snubs after coming short in the MVC Tournament final to Drake. The top-seeded Sycamores are taking out their frustration on the selection committee in the NIT with wins over SMU (101-92) and Minnesota (76-64). Can No. 1 Indiana State punch its ticket to the NIT semifinals with a win over No. 2 Cincinnati as a small favorite in Terre Haute?
Cincinnati had eight losses in the Big 12 by five points or less to miss out on the NCAA Tournament. The battle-tested Bearcats earned one of the top seeds in the NIT and have taken care of business thus far with wins over San Francisco (73-72) and Bradley (74-57). Can they keep the momentum on the road? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Cincinnati vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread and Total
Cincinnati vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 18-18 ATS this season
- Indiana State is 21-13-1 ATS this season
- Cincinnati is 8-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Indiana State is 20-10-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-18 in Indiana State games this season
- The OVER is 20-15 in Cincinnati games this season
Cincinnati vs. Indiana State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 26
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hulman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
- Cincinnati record: 22-14
- Indiana State record: 30-6
Cincinnati vs. Indiana State Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati
Jizzle James: With starting point guard Day Day Thomas out with a broken foot, James took advantage of the opportunity with 25 points on 11-of-17 shooting. James has 36 points in two NIT contests and has scored in double figures in four consecutive games dating back to the Big 12 Tournament.
Indiana State
Jayson Kent: The 6-foot-8 junior guard averages 13.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 63.3% from the field. Kent has been at his best in the NIT, combining for 51 points and 20 rebounds in two games on 16-of-21 shooting. Kent turned in a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double in Sunday’s 76-64 win over Minnesota after going for 35 points in the first round.
Cincinnati vs. Indiana State Prediction and Pick
Both teams have been great in these spots. Starting with Cincinnati, the Bearcats are 8-3 ATS as an underdog and have had some close calls on the road against some of the top teams in the country.
Cincinnati’s offense leaves a lot to be desired as the No. 212 unit in effective field goal percentage, highlighted by its struggles from beyond the arc (No. 244 in 3-point shooting). The Bearcats make life difficult for opponents on the defensive end, though. UC is No. 15 in defensive efficiency and KenPom’s No. 39 defense in effective field goal percentage.
They’ll have to be at their best against an Indiana State offense that is No. 1 in effective field goal percentage and can beat you from the perimeter (No. 12) and from inside the arc (No. 1). UC has a distinct height advantage in this matchup, but Indiana State likes to attack opposing guards with 38.3% of its points from downtown (No. 20 in the nation). UC is limited in the backcourt with Thomas out for the year and Indiana State is on a mission right now after being left out of March Madness.
Indiana State is 20-10-1 ATS this season and 11-3-1 inside the Hulman Center. The Sycamores have just too much firepower on the offensive end and UC’s offense is shorthanded and inconsistent. Lay the small spread with the Sycamores.
Don't miss out on all the NCAA Tournament coverage withBetSided's March Madness page
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.