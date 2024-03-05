Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, March 5 (Bearcats Set to Cover)
College basketball betting preview, predictions and best bets for Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma on Tuesday, March 5.
By Reed Wallach
Oklahoma is playing for its NCAA Tournament life, in dire need of a home win against Cincinnati on Tuesday night.
These two played a thriller early in Big 12 play that resulted in the Sooners scoring a road win against the Bearcats, will we see a similar result on Tuesday? Here's our full betting preview for Oklahoma and Cincinnati in a high leverage tilt.
New BETMGM users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you make a first wager of just $5!
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 15-14 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Cincinnati is 6-2-1 ATS this season as an underdog
- Cincinnati has gone UNDER in six of nine games as an underdog
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Cincinnati Record: 17-12
- Oklahoma Record: 19-10
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati
John Newman: Newman scored 18 points in the team's win on Saturday against Kansas State, helping take on a bigger role for the injured Dan Skillings. Can Newman follow it up against a compact OU defense? Newman is enjoying a blistering 38% 3-point shooting in Big 12 play.
Oklahoma
Javian McCollum: McCollum scored 16 points in the team's win at Cincinnati while dishing out three assists. The guard has been the team's primary ball handler for much of conference play and does a great job of getting into the paint, drawing fouls at a top 20 rate in the Big 12 rate. Can he get the Bearcats defense into foul trouble and help keep the Sooners in the NCAA Tournament hunt?
Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
OU won as small underdogs in Cincinnati last month, a game ShotQuality gave a decisive edge to the Bearcats.
I believe this game sets up to be a defensive struggle as each team excels at forcing teams to play in the half court and neither team can shoot the ball very well.
On the year, Cincinnati is shooting 30% from beyond the arc in conference play while Oklahoma is shooting only 33%, both bottom half of the conference. However, the Bearcats defense has the edge with its ability to shut off the rim with the 33rd best field goal percentage allowed at the rim.
The Bearcats make up for its lack of shooting with its ability to generate second chances, top 10 in offensive rebounding rate, which makes me believe this team can hang around the point spread.
While Cincy has struggled at times to secure wins, the team has gone on the road and beat Texas Tech and UCF in Big 12 play while also staying close to Houston on the road, losing by only eight against the best defense in the country.
Oklahoma can't be trusted to win by margin like this and I'll take the Bearcats to make this game tight, just like the first one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!