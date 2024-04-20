How to Claim Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code and Get $150 Promo Today
Bet $5, get a guaranteed $150 bonus to bet on all of your favorite teams!
This is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan with the NBA and NHL playoffs coming up, the MLB season in full swing and tons of other sports going on too!
Bet365 is celebrating this fun time of the year with a new-user offer you’ll love: bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.
- Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Bonus in Kentucky
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Kentucky?
- Is Bet365 Legit in Kentucky?
- Is Bet365 Legal in Kentucky?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Kentucky?
- What is the Best Kentucky Sportsbook?
- Best Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 Bonus in Kentucky
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus from Bet365 today:
- Click on this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager this week
That’s it! You can bet on anything, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
As long as you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets within 72 hours of your first bet finishing.
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that you can use to wager on sports without putting your own money on the line.
If you win a bet you place with bonus funds, you’ll win real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more bets.
However, the value of your bonus bet won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit, so keep that in mind.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
You’ll see a bonus-bet option in your bet slip any time you go to place a bet at Bet365.
Find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then look for the bonus bet option.
Make sure you select your bonus bets, then type in how much you want to wager and place the bet.
You can use your bonus credit on any bet in any sport, but they cannot be combined with other promotions and they expire seven days after you receive them.
Don’t wait too long to spend yours!
Is Sports Betting Legal in Kentucky?
Yes. Online sports betting has been legal in Kentucky since September 28, 2023.
Is Bet365 Legit in Kentucky?
Yes, Bet365 is a legitimate sportsbook. It’s still one of the newer names in sports betting, but it’s now live in 10 U.S. states and is quickly becoming a popular option for many sports bettors.
Is Bet365 Legal in Kentucky?
Yes. Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Kentucky.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Kentucky?
Yes. You can bet on college sports in Kentucky without restrictions. That means you can bet on anything offered, including wagers on in-state teams and player props.
What is the Best Kentucky Sportsbook?
Kentucky sports fans have access to all of the best sportsbooks in the industry, and Bet365 is a great place to get started.
Bet365 offers a highly-rated app that allows you to bet on-the-go. And you’ll love their unique features, promotions and tons of fun betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
Once you get comfortable with sports betting at Bet365, you can start to branch out to other sportsbooks.
Access to multiple sportsbooks grants you the ability to always bet with the best odds on the market and you can claim even more bonus bets!
Best Kentucky Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has an awesome sign-up offer in Kentucky, but there are a couple offers you might like better!
Here are the other top welcome bonuses available to you today in Kentucky:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BETSIDED301000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.