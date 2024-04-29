How to Claim Bet365 Louisiana Promo and Get $150 Bonus Today
Claim your guaranteed bonus with this Louisiana-exclusive offer from Bet365 today!
Louisiana sports fans are discovering how great Bet365 is and you can join in on the fun with a big bonus to get you started!
Bet365 is giving new users in Louisiana $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, and it only takes a $5 bet to unlock your bonus.
Keep reading to find out how you can claim your bonus today and use it to bet on ANY sport!
Bet365 Louisiana Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150 Guaranteed
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Louisiana
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365 today:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
You can bet on anything, and the outcome doesn’t matter.
All that matters is that you deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 on that first bet. Then, you’ll be guaranteed to get your $150 bonus whenever that first bet is complete.
If you want your bonus bets soon, bet on something that ends today!
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bet365 bonus bets are a pool of house credits that you can spend on any sports wager instead of risking real money from your account.
You can use these bonus bets to bet on ANYTHING, and this is the perfect time to do so with the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour and much more going on right now!
These bonus bets have a 1X playthrough requirement, which means you’ll win real cash you can withdraw if you win any bet you place with bonus funds.
However, the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Using your bonus bets couldn’t be easier than it is at Bet365.
Find your best bet and click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, look for an option to apply your bonus credit.
Make sure you select that bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to bet and then place your wager.
It’s up to you how you want to pace your bonus bets, but keep in mind that they expire seven days after you claim them, so don’t wait too long.
What States is Bet365 Legal In?
Bet365 is one of the most exclusive sportsbooks in the United States.
You can currently access Bet365 in these 10 states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH and VA.
Bet365 Refer-A-Friend Bonus
You can earn a 30% lifetime commission for each person you refer to Bet365 if you sign up to be an affiliate partner.
Scroll down to the bottom of the page and look for the ‘Partners’ link and then click on it to start the sign-up process.
Then, all you have to do is get new users to sign up with Bet365 through your exclusive links.
Bet365 Promo Terms & Conditions
There are some key details you shouldn’t overlook before placing your first bet at Bet365.
One of the most important factors is the timing of it. You must sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any wager that settles during the promotional period.
You also must be 21+ years old and a new user to Bet365.
Another key factor is the minimum odds.
Your first bet must be on a wager with -500 odds or greater (-400, -200, +100, etc.) so make sure you don’t bet on too heavy of a favorite or else you won’t unlock your bonus.
What is the Best Louisiana Sportsbook?
Louisiana is one of the few states that has access to Bet365 and you’ll soon find out why it’s quickly becoming one of the most popular choices in your state.
It has a clean and smooth app that allows you to bet anywhere that has access to Bet365, tons of boosts, promotions and unique features and betting lines on games big and small.
But that’s not to say that you should only sign up with Bet365.
If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks you can compare the odds they list and always bet with the best ones for any wager you want to place.
And who doesn’t want to claim as many bonus bets as possible?
Best Louisiana Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 has a top-tier sign-up bonus in Louisiana, but DraftKings currently has a better offer with their ‘Bet $5, Get $200 plus a daily no-sweat same-game parlay’ deal.
And there are some other offers that are pretty enticing too.
Here are the top sign-up bonuses available to you today in Louisiana:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat SGP
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BETSIDED301000
Click each link below to sign up with these sportsbooks and claim your welcome bonuses today.
