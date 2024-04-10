How to Claim Bet365 NJ Bonus Code and Get $150 Promo Today
Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets!
This is one of the best times to be a sports fan with tons of action going on in almost every sport and you can bet on ALL of the fun thanks to Bet365!
Bet365 has a special sign-up offer for new users in New Jersey: bet $5 on any game in any sport, win $150 in bonus bets – win or lose.
- Bet365 New Jersey Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Bet365 Promo in New Jersey
- What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
- Is Bet365 Legit in New Jersey?
- Is Bet365 Legal in New Jersey?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
- What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
- Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 New Jersey Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in New Jersey
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Bet365:
- Click this link to sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any game
Bang! Your bonus bets will arrive shortly after your first bet is finished (as long as you deposited $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet).
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Since your bonus bets are guaranteed, you should know what they are!
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to bet on sports without putting any of your own money on the line.
The value of your bonus won’t be returned to you when wagering since it’s not your money, but you can withdraw all of your winnings if you want!
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets
Bet365 makes using your bonus bets a breeze.
Simply select a wager to add to your bet slip as you typically would. Then, type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and place the bet!
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so make sure you use all of yours within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, online sports betting has been legal in New Jersey since August, 2018.
Is Bet365 Legit in New Jersey?
Yes, Bet365 is a legitimate sportsbook. You might not have heard of it, but it’s now live in 10 U.S. states and is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the nation.
Is Bet365 Legal in New Jersey?
Yes, Bet365 is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in New Jersey.
Can I Bet on College Sports in New Jersey?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in New Jersey, but you cannot bet on in-state teams or any teams playing in the state.
What is the Best New Jersey Sportsbook?
New Jersey sports fans have access to all of the best sportsbooks, and sports bettors can reasonably disagree as to which one is the best.
FanDuel and DraftKings are great options due to their highly-rated apps, big-time promotions and history of reliability.
But it’s not as if other sportsbooks like Bet365, BetMGM and Caesars don’t have much of the same!
Best New Jersey Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Bet365 undoubtedly has one of the best welcome bonuses in New Jersey, but there are some other offers that are just as good.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in NJ:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BETSIDED301000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.