How to Claim BetMGM $1,500 Bonus Promo and Use App
Claim the biggest bonus in sports betting when you sign up with BetMGM this week!
BetMGM currently has the biggest welcome bonus in sports betting and this is the perfect time to use it!
There’s TONS of sports going on right now – giving you plenty of ways to find your best bet.
All you have to do is sign up with BetMGM and deposit $10 or more and you’ll get a no-sweat bet worth up to $1,500.
That means you can bet big with a second chance to win if you need it!
How to Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet at BetMGM:
- Click this link and sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
It’s really that easy. Once you’ve signed up and deposited $10+ into your account, your first bet will be backed by the house with no more work needed on your end.
BetMGM Bonus Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Promo Code
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
None
What is BetMGM?
BetMGM Sportsbook is the exclusive sports betting partner of MGM Resorts.
You used to have to travel to an MGM Resort to gamble, but now you can do it from your mobile device thanks to the BetMGM Sportsbook app!
You can bet on any sport using the same betting odds offered at a retail sportsbook like the ones in Las Vegas.
What are BetMGM Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are house credits that give you the chance to bet on sports without risking any of your own money.
Keep in mind that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you since it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw any winnings.
You can track your remaining bonus credits on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
How to Use BetMGM Bonus Promo
Hopefully you hit your first bet and you won’t need this bonus offer.
But if you do, it’s easy to understand.
All you have to do is select a wager and add it to your bet slip. Then, you’ll see a pop-up box that offers you the option to apply bonus funds to the stake rather than money from your account.
Select that option and place the bet.
Just remember that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so you need to use yours within a week.
BetMGM New User Promo
This offer from BetMGM gives you some peace of mind when betting big.
If you have a wager you want to take, but you’re uneasy about the idea of losing money, then why not try taking the sweat out of it?
If you lose your first bet, you’ll lose that money, but you’ll still have a chance to come out on top thanks to this offer!
What States is BetMGM Legal In?
BetMGM Sportsbook is available online in these states: AZ, CO, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV and WY.
BetMGM Refer-A-Friend Bonus
You can earn more bonus bets by referring your friends to sign up with BetMGM!
Find your unique referral link in your account and send it to your friend. That friend needs to sign up via that link and then deposit $100 or more.
Then, that friend must bet $100 or more (minimum -200 odds) within 30 days of signing up.
Once that’s done, you’ll both get $100 in bonus bets!
BetMGM Promo Terms & Conditions
You must be a new user who is 21+ years old in a state with legal access to BetMGM to qualify for this promotion.
You also cannot have any affiliation with BetMGM and you will be limited to one account.
After you’ve created your account, you must deposit $10 or more via your preferred payment method. Then, you’ll have unlocked this bonus offer!
BetMGM vs Caesars Sportsbook App Ranking
BetMGM Pros
Caesars Pros
Better bonus offers and rewards
More boosts and pre-made parlays
Easier to find odds
Better looking app
BetMGM and Caesars have been battling it out in the betting scene for years so why should that change today?
These apps have been passed by as FanDuel and DraftKings have taken up the top spots in sports betting, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have good apps as well.
Caesars has the more aesthetically pleasing of the two and offers TONS of odds boosts and pre-made parlays.
But BetMGM has more bonus offers, promotions and better rewards, too.
Since those features aren’t exclusive to BetMGM’s app, I’ll take Caesars as the better of the two by a slim margin.
Want to see what you’ve been missing out on at Caesars?
Here’s what you need to do:
Click this link to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. Then, use the promo code BETSIDED301000 and deposit $10 or more. Your first bet will be backed by the house for up to $1,000!
