How to Claim Caesars NC Promo: Get $150 Bonus Bets for New User Sign Up
Unlock your exclusive guaranteed bonus for a limited time at Caesars in NC!
North Carolina is the only state in the U.S. where Caesars Sportsbook is offering you $150 in bonus bets just for placing a bet of $5 or more – win or lose!
The only catch with this offer is that it’s expiring soon, so you have to jump on it today!
Keep reading to learn how you can take advantage of your exclusive offer in time.
- Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code Details
- How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in North Carolina
- What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
- How to Use Caesars Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
- Is Caesars Legit in North Carolina?
- Is Caesars Legal in North Carolina?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
- What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
- Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
BETSIDEDNCBG
How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at Caesars:
- Click this link to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code BETSIDEDNCBG
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s it!
Once you’ve used the promo code and deposited $10+ you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets.
What Are Caesars Sportsbook Bonus Bets?
Since your bonus is guaranteed, you should know what they are!
Bonus bets give you the chance to bet on sports without needing to risk your own money.
If you win a bet you place with bonus credits, the value of the bonus won’t be returned to you because it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw your winnings if you want.
How to Use Caesars Bonus Bets
Caesars makes it easy to spend your bonus bets.
All you have to do is select a wager as you typically would. Then, look for a pop-up box in your bet slip that gives you the option to use your bonus credits.
Select that option and then place the bet! You can track your remaining bonus credits on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire 14 days after you receive them, so make sure you use yours within two weeks.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting officially became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is Caesars Legit in North Carolina?
Caesars is one of the best-known names in sports betting. It’s built up a reputation of trust and reliability over decades in the gambling space.
Is Caesars Legal in North Carolina?
Of course! Caesars is licensed and regulated in North Carolina as a legal sportsbook.
It was one of the first legal sportsbooks to launch in the state last month.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes. You can bet on college sports, including betting on in-state teams and player props in North Carolina.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
You could make an argument for a few different sportsbooks to be the ‘best’ in the state.
But it doesn’t really matter!
You’ll want to sign up with as many sportsbooks as possible. That way you can compare odds between sportsbooks and take the best ones. And you’ll never miss out on a fun promotion!
It will soon become clear which sportsbook is your favorite after checking them all out.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Caesars has an awesome welcome bonus exclusive to North Carolina residents, but it’s hard to compete with some of the other offers in the state.
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in North Carolina:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.