How to Claim DraftKings NC Promo: Get $200 Bonus Bets Before They Expire
Lock in the best offer in the nation for a limited time at DraftKings in NC
North Carolina is home to the best welcome bonuses in the nation to celebrate the recent launch of legal sports betting.
DraftKings is offering one of the best of them all: $200 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more.
But you have to hurry because this offer is ending soon!
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$200
$10
$5
None
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed $200 bonus at DraftKings:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
It doesn’t matter what you wager on, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
All that matters is that you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. Then you’ll be guaranteed to instantly get those bonus bets!
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings will give you eight $25 bonus credits that allow you to bet on sports without putting your own money on the line.
If you win a bet you placed with a bonus credit, you’ll get winnings that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers.
You can track your remaining bonus credits on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
Any time you go to place a bet at DraftKings, you’ll see an option to apply a bonus credit to the stake rather than real money from your account (as long as your bonus bets remain).
Then, make sure you click the bonus option and place the bet.
Keep in mind that these bonus bets expire seven days after you initially receive them, so you’ll want to use all eight within a week.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, mobile sports betting became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is one of the best sportsbooks in North Carolina.
It’s been a part of the sports betting landscape for years now and it’s become one of the most popular sportsbooks in the nation with a name and brand that you can trust.
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission as a legal sportsbook in the state.
It was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in North Carolina when sports betting became legal.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes! North Carolina is one of the few states that has no restrictions when it comes to betting on college sports.
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
North Carolina bettors have access to all of the very best sportsbooks.
That makes it hard to pick one over another. But DraftKings is definitely a good place to start!
DraftKings has big bonus promotions, a highly-rated app and TONS of betting lines, including ones you won’t find anywhere else!
But this isn’t about picking one sportsbook over another.
If you sign up with as many sportsbooks as you can, you’ll always be able to bet with the best odds in the market and you’ll never miss a promotion.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings has a good argument for the best welcome bonus in North Carolina, but it has some stiff competition!
Here are the other top welcome bonuses in NC:
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None
Bet365
$200
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$150
$10
$5
None
Caesars
$150
$10
$5
BETSIDEDNCBG
