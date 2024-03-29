Clemson, Alabama National Championship Odds Shift Following Stunning Sweet 16 Wins
Updated 2024 National Championship odds for the 2024 NCAA Tournament with Alabama and Clemson making surprise appearances in the Elite Eight.
By Reed Wallach
The Sweet 16 got off to a wild start with the West Region turning into chaos.
Thursday night started with No. 6 seed Clemson essentially taking a wire-to-wire win against No. 2 seed Arizona, paving way for the longshot Tigers to advance to the Elite Eight. However, the team is set to face Alabama instead of its ACC rival North Carolina after No. 4 Crimson Tide erased an eight-point halftime deficit to upset the No. 1 seed in the region Tar Heels.
In a departure from expected results, Alabama is now set to face Clemson on Saturday evening with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
Predictably, both team’s National Championship odds crashed from its lofty prices.
The Crimson Tide, who were +3600 ahead of this week’s slate of games, are now +1600 to cut down the nets in Glendale, Arizona, while Clemson’s odds shifted incredibly from +8500 to +3500 ahead of the Elite Eight.
Given the odds of Saturday’s West Regional Final, it makes sense that the gap between the two is so great, as indicated below. The Crimson Tide are paced by a top five offense, but leave some to be desired on the defensive side of the floor. Meanwhile, Clemson has relied on its balance a bit more, and have also seen all three opponents thus far shoot 25% or worse from beyond the arc.
For now, here’s the opening odds for Saturday’s Elite Eight matchup and the updated National Championship odds.
Clemson vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
2024 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
