Clemson vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 (Lay Points with Wildcats)
By Reed Wallach
Clemson was the lone underdog to advance out of the Round of 32, setting up a Sweet 16 matchup with Arizona.
The No. 2 seed in the West Region Wildcats will play close to home in Los Angeles while No. 6 seed Clemson travels across the country to meet with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. Two of the best offenses in the nation will look to outduel one another in hopes of advancing further into the weekend.
Arizona enters the game as considerable favorites, but will Clemson’s shot making reign supreme?
Here’s the betting preview for this Sweet 16 matchup
New DraftKings Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets when you place a first bet of just $5!
Clemson vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Arizona vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Clemson is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog this season
- Arizona is 21-14 ATS this season
- Clemson has gone OVER in five of eight games as an underdog
Clemson vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 28th
- Game Time: 7:09 PM EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Clemson Record: 23-11
- Arizona Record: 27-8
Clemson vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Chase Hunter: Hunter dazzled in the Round of 32 upset of Baylor, scoring 20 points and dishing out six assists in the win. The senior guard has struggled to shoot this season, only about 33% from beyond the arc, but made three-of-five in the victory. Can he follow it up with another big effort and out-duel Caleb Love on the other side?
Arizona
Oumar Ballo: Ballo was quiet in the win against Dayton, only playing 22 minutes as the Flyers spread out offense and played him off the floor. Will the senior big man be able to remain playable against Clemson, who has a floor stretching big in PJ Hall? Can his finishing around the rim offset it?
Clemson vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Clemson’s offense has been dynamic all season, capable of scorching the nets from the perimeter with the likes of Joe Girard shooting 41% from distance with Hall playing inside and out, but the concern has constantly been the defense.
The Tigers don’t turn you over, bottom 25 in the country in TO%, but its compact nature has been able to turn teams into jump-shooting outfits and outlast its opponent in that style of game.
However, Arizona can play inside and out, while also running off of misses. The Tigers are a middling transition defense, and also can’t stop post-ups. The team is 46th percentile in terms of points allowed per possession on post-ups, per Synergy Sports, which is a big issue against Ballo and Arizona. Hall and fellow big man Ian Schieffelin are the only two who can hang on him, but the Tigers have been prone to fouling in the front court.
Clemson may be able to hang around if its shots are falling, but the team’s inability to slow down Arizona around the rim or in the open court will lead to this game getting out of hand.
The Tigers were able to catch Baylor on an off-shooting night as the team shot 25% on three-point shots and 61% from the free-throw line but did let the Bears shoot 50% on twos. Arizona is a more dynamic offense than the Bears, who are far more reliant on its jump shooting. I think this is a big step up in class and Arizona rolls to the Elite Eight.
Get all of our March Madness coverage here!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!