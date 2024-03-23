Clemson vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NCAA Tournament Second Round
By Reed Wallach
Clemson, despite being the higher seed, upset New Mexico in the eyes of betting markets, with the No. 6 seed Tigers blowing out No. 11 seed Lobos as two-and-a-half point underdogs.
The Tigers now face Baylor, who blew out Colgate in the first round behind 58% shooting from beyond the arc. Both offeneses have a high ceiling, which one will realize it and go to the second round?
Here's my betting preview for Clemson vs. Baylor in the Round of 32.
Clemson vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total
Baylor vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Clemson is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog
- Baylor is 19-12-1 ATS this season
- Clemson has gone UNDER in seven of 10 games
Clemson vs. Baylor How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 24th
- Game Time: 6:10 PM EST
- Venue: FedEX Forum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Clemson Record: 21-11
- Baylor Record: 23-10
Clemson vs. Baylor Key Players to Watch
Clemson
PJ Hall: Hall battled foul trouble early against New Mexico, only playing 19 minutes, but he still contributed enough, scoring 14 points and grabbing three rebounds. He will be needed on Sunday against Baylor, though, who bolster an elite offense but a vulnerable interior defense. Can Hall find answers in the middle of the Baylor defense?
Baylor
Jalen Bridges: Bridges was on fire in the team’s demolition of Colgate, making five of his eight threes and scoring 23 points with five rebounds. Shooting north of 40% from beyond the arc, Bridges will be tasked with staying hot from the perimeter against a compact Clemson defense that is fine letting teams shoot from deep.
Clemson vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
Expect points in this one with two top-50 three-point offenses that are comfortable from the perimeter. Baylor is a devastating offense that has been unlocked even further with the emergence of Yves Missi around the rim. The Bears now have an inside presence that can complement the team’s near-40% three-point clip.
Clemson won’t pressure the ball, which can offset some of the concerns for Baylor, who is outside the top 300 in turnover rate since February 1st, according to Bart Torivk. The Tigers are 341st in turnover rate this season, so expect Baylor to run its offense just fine.
On the other side, though, Clemson can work both inside and out with Hall and a slew of three-point shooters as the Baylor defense has some flaws. The Bears are 294th in field goal percentage allowed at the rim, per Haslametrics.
The Tigers, with Hall down low, are an elite finishing team, 33rd in field goal percentage around the cup, while also being a top 50 three-point offense.
I think points will come in bunches in this one, give me the over
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
