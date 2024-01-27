Clemson vs. Duke Prediction and Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 27
By Reed Wallach
Duke will look to score a quality home win against Clemson on Saturday afternoon after last weekend's tough home defeat as double digit favorites.
This is a battle of the two best ACC offenses, per KenPom, in what should be an entertaining Saturday afternoon matchup. Is there betting value for us sports bettors to glean on this conference showdown? Clemson has cooled off after a scorching start to the season, but is the team back on track?
Here's how I'm eyeing Clemson vs. Duke from Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon:
Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Duke vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Clemson is 4-0 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog
- Duke is 9-9 ATS this season
- Clemson has gone OVER in 12 of 16 games this season
- Clemson has gone OVER in three of four games as an underdog
Clemson vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 27th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Clemson Record: 13-5
- Duke Record: 14-4
Clemson vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Clemson
PJ Hall: The senior hall has been fantastic all season, averaging nearly 20 points nad seven rebounds while shooting 52% from the floor. It was last year against Duke that Hall poured in 26 points at home in a win against Duke. Can he get the better of sophomore forward Kyle Filipowski again?
Duke
Kyle Filipowski: Filipowski has elevated his game in his second season in Durahm, averaging nearly three points more and nearly two assists more to go with heightened efficiency, up to 50% shooting and nearly 40% shooting from beyond the arc on the Blue Devils top 10 offense.
Clemson vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
The status for Jeremy Roach, Duke's lead guard, is worth monitoring ahead of this one. The Blue Devils offense doesn't fall off much when Roach is off the floor, but the defense allows more than 10 points per 100 possessions when he is on the bench. He was spotted in crutches after the team's game against Louisville this week, and his impact can change the trajectory of this game.
With that being said, I'm going to take the underdog Tigers. Roach may go and be effective, but I believe that Clemson is due for an uptick in shooting from beyond the arc and positive regression on the defensive side of the floor as well.
Clemson is the third best shot making team in the nation, per ShotQuality, but the team is shooting only 30% from beyond the arc in conference play way off from the teams top 50 clip in non conference play. With Hall being a capable three-point shooter, the Tigers can spread the floor out and take advantage of Duke's suspect perimeter defense, especially without its floor general Roach.
It's worth noting Duke is more than capable from three-point range as well, a top 100 unit, but the team is raising its level in ACC play, shooting the second highest percentage from three at over 38%. The team will face Clemson, who is dead last in ACC 3P% allowed at over 40%, an aberration from the team's start to the season.
The Tigers are 63rd in catch and shoot three-point frequency allowed and 27th in open three rate allowed, per SQ. The perimeter defense is elite but is getting a bad run of variance at the moment.
With Roach potentially out, I'll grab the points with Clemson to keep this one close.
