Clemson vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
Do the new-look Tigers get off to a hot start on the road?
By Reed Wallach
Clemson had a "down" year relative to the team's lofty National Championship expectations, but the team still won the ACC and had 10 wins. However, is the team primed to return to its lofty standards with some changes in key places?
The ACC favorite once again, Clemson starts conference play on the road in 2023 in Week 1 against Duke, who was one of the best stories in 2022 under first year coach Mike Elko and dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard.
Here's the betting info, key plays and betting angles to know ahead of the Week 1 finale.
Clemson vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total
Clemson vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Clemson went 7-6 ATS last season
- Clemson went 3-2 ATS on the road last season
- Duke went 8-4 ATS last season
- Duke went 5-6-1 to the OVER last season
- Duke went 5-1 ATS as an underdog last season
Duke vs. Clemson How to Watch
- Date: Monday, September 4th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson Record: 0-0
- Duke Record: 0-0
Clemson vs. Duke Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: It all comes down to quarterback play for the Tigers. The team fell apart in key stretches due to its lackluster quarterback play, but have the five star recruit Klubnik in place after finishing the season as the starter, including the ACC Championship victory. He will also be under the guidance of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who just engineered the explosive offense for TCU that went to the National Championship Game in 2022.
Duke
Riley Leonard: Leonard was stellar for the resurgent Blue Devils last season, passing for 2,976 yards with 20 TDs through the air and only six interceptions. He added that with 699 rushing yards and 13 TD's on the ground. Overall, he anchored a Duke offense that was 21st in EPA/Play last season.
Clemson vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
While Clemson's offense got a lot of flack last season, the offense wasn't that bad. No, it wasn't explosive, 58th in EPA/Play and 74th in EPA/Pass, but down-to-down, the offense was still 30th in the nation, better than Duke, who was seen as a standout offense.
Now, the team makes a massive upgrade at offensive play caller from first time OC Brandon Streeter to Riley, who was immense in the massive jump for TCU last season. He'll work with a high pedigree quarterback in Klubnik who got his feet wet last season and won't have a learning curve early in the season.
Clemson's offense has four of five returning offensive linemen and a stud running back in Will Shipley that rushed for over 1,100 yards and had 15 rushing touchdowns, I believe this team is set to thrive against an overrated Duke defense that had the second best turnover margin in the country last season, which masked a rush defense that was outside the top 100 in rushing success rate.
With all that being said, I believe that Duke should be able to score enough points to help send this game over the total. The team was incredibly efficient last season and Leonard gives this team a high floor with his ability to use his legs to pick up first downs. While I don't count on an upset by any means, I believe Duke will do enough on offense for this over to be in hand with ease.
I see Clemson winning in the neighborhood of 38-24.
