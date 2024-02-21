Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21 (Lay it with the Tigers)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Clemson-Georgia Tech.
Clemson stunned No. 3 North Carolina on Feb. 6 to kick off a three-game winning streak that was snapped in Saturday’s one-point home loss to NC State. Clemson has been great ATS on the road, but can they keep that trend going on Wednesday in Atlanta?
Georgia Tech is getting points at home, which isn’t surprising as the Yellowjackets are just one game out of the ACC’s basement, which is currently occupied by Louisville. Georgia Tech had lost four consecutive games until Saturday’s 65-60 win over Syracuse.
One of Georgia Tech’s four conference wins this season was a 93-90 double-overtime thriller Jan. 16. Can the Yellowjackets pull out a regular-season sweep? Here’s the betting preview for Wednesday’s ACC action with a best bet.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech odds, spread and total
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech betting trends
- Clemson is 14-11 ATS this season
- Georgia Tech is 12-14 ATS this season
- Clemson is 8-11 ATS as a favorite
- Georgia Tech is 11-9 ATS as an underdog
- The OVER is 15-10 in Clemson games this season
- The OVER is 12-14 in Georgia Tech games this season
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: McCamish Pavilion
- How to watch (TV): ACC Network
- Clemson record: 17-8 (7-7 ACC)
- Georgia Tech record: 11-15 (4-11 ACC)
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech key players to watch
Clemson
PJ Hall: The 6-foot-10 senior center has been a force in the Clemson frontcourt this season. He ranks second in the ACC in scoring at 19.5 points per game and is ninth in rebounding (7.2). Hall is also third in the league in blocks while shooting just under 50% from the floor. He’s turned in four double-doubles in ACC play this season, including a 31-point, 17-rebound performance the last time these two teams met.
Georgia Tech
Miles Kelly: Leading the struggling Yellowjackets, Kelly, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, is the team’s leading scorer at 14.7 points per game and is second in rebounds (6). Kelly has been a hot-and-colt shooter, hitting at a 37% clip. Kelly went scoreless Feb. 6 against Wake Forest before pouring in 36 points against Louisville just four days later.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech prediction and pick
Georgia Tech shot 50% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc in the previous matchup between these two clubs, which feels like an outlier for an offense with several sub-par performances.
Georgia Tech rebounds the ball well, but is No. 270 in KenPom in effective field goal percentage, No. 252 in 3-point shooting, No. 272 in shots from 2-point range, and No. 292 in free-throw shooting. Georgia Tech is 14th in the ACC in field goal percentage (41.7%) and 13th in scoring (70.9 points per game). They’ll face a Clemson defense that is No. 31 in limiting second-chance opportunities and No. 56 defending shots from inside the arc. Clemson is fifth in the ACC in opponents’ field goal percentage (41.9%).
The big area of concern against Clemson is slowing down the Tigers’ offense, which is fourth in the ACC in scoring. Clemson is No. 21 in KenPom in overall offensive efficiency with top-50 metrics in effective field goal percentage (No. 39), 2-point shooting (No. 45), and free-throw shooting (No. 11). Georgia Tech is great at defending the perimeter, but Clemson ran connect from downtown, ranking fourth in the ACC in triples made per game (8.4).
Clemson has been a road warrior this season, going 7-2 ATS in away games and 2-2 as a road favorite. Lay the points with the Tigers.
