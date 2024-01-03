Clemson vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, Jan. 3
By Reed Wallach
Clemson and Miami meet in ACC action with injuries driving the handicap.
Clemson blitzed the first half of its schedule, winning 11 of 12 games, including four top 60 teams, but now faces an offensive-minded Miami team on the road, but one that may be shorthanded. With that in mind, Clemson is a slight road favorite, is it justified?
Here is how I'm attacking this high level ACC matchup:
Clemson vs. Miami (Florida) Odds, Spread and Total
Miami (Florida) vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Clemson is 8-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Miami is 7-5 ATS this season
- Miami is 0-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Clemson has gone OVER in eight of 12 games this season
Clemson vs. Miami (Florida) How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 3rd
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Watsco Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson Record: 11-1
- Miami (Florida) Record: 10-2
Clemson vs. Miami (Florida) Key Players to Watch
Clemson
PJ Hall: The senior big man continues to get better and better, emerging as a shutdown rim protector as well, posting a 10% block percentage this season, the 25th-best mark in the country. Further, he has an effective field goal percentage of nearly 63% this season, one of the best two-way bigs in the nation.
Miami (Florida)
Matthew Cleveland: If Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar can't go, a lot of pressure will fall on Cleveland, who is enjoying a career year after transferring from Florida State, shooting a career-best 43% from three and posting an effective field goal percentage north of 60%, up by more than 13% from last season.
Clemson vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
Miami's two key shot creators are banged up with Nijel Pack dealing with a back injury while Wooga Poplar has an ankle ailment. The Hurricanes' offense falls off when both are off the floor, but the defense improves quite a bit, per Hoop-Explorer. Of course, the team is facing a stiff test in Clemson, who is holding foes to a 46% effective field goal percentage, the 54th-best mark in the country.
If both bucket-getters can't go, Miami is in a tough spot, but I still believe this Clemson team is due for harsh regression on the road and I'm going to take a shot on the home underdog.
Clemson allows a ton of catch-and-shoot threes, the 34th most in the country, and Miami is 19th in ShotQuality's points per possession metric. Overall, the unit is shooting north of 41% from beyond the arc and Clemson is owed a 2% rise in three-point percentage, per SQ.
Even more glaring is that Clemson is owed an 11% increase in field goal percentage at the rim. If Miami can get even one of Pack or Poplar in the lineup the team may be cooking with its ability to get into the paint and finish.
