Clemson vs. NC State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 9
Clemson's season is falling apart, will the team take care of buisness on the road against North Carolina State?
By Reed Wallach
Clemson's late-game failures continued last week, this time losing at the goal line to Miami, handing the Tigers a third loss this season, all of which revolved around the team's untimely failures to score from in the opponent's territory.
The team is back on the road for a second straight week to face North Carolina State, a team battling for bowl eligibility but has an extra week to prepare. With a new quarterback under center for the Wolfpack, can the home team hang around as a double-digit underdog?
Here are the odds and our best bet for this ACC matchup:
Clemson vs. North Carolina State Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina State vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Clemson is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) this season
- North Carolina State is 1-5-1 ATS this season
- North Carolina State has gone UNDER in five of seven games this season
Clemson vs. North Carolina State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 28th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): The CW
- Clemson Record: 4-3
- North Carolina State Record: 4-3
Clemson vs. North Carolina State Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Cade Klubnik: Klubnik continues his shaky play under center for the Tigers. While he has 13 touchdown passes to three interceptions, he has seven big-time throws to 11 turnover-worthy plays according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, this Clemson team has been efficient, top 20 in the country, but is outside the top 100 in explosive play rate.
North Carolina State
MJ Morris: Morris has made two starts this season in place of Brennan Armstrong, one being good and one being bad. Morris struggled against Duke two weeks ago, completing only 24-of-40 passes for 193 yards, but rushed for nearly seven yards per carry. Can he find his footing at home and with an extra week of prep ahead of the Clemson game?
Clemson vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
As I noted in my early week betting preview, Clemson is on quit watch for the remainder of the season. The team that entered 2023 with College Football Playoff and ACC title hopes no longer has that motivation after the team lost its third game of the year, which can lead to a big drop-off in play with a second straight road game.
The loss [last week to Miami] was capped by the Tigers failing to score from the two-yard line on four straight plays to lose in overtime as the team is now drawing dead to even make the ACC title game.
The offense was supposed to take a big step forward under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, but that has hardly been the case. The team is 96th in explosive rush rate and bottom 10 in explosive pass rate nationally and is outside the top 100 in red zone touchdown percentage.
The loss to Miami encapsulated a year filled with mishaps from Clemson's offense and led to more questionable comments from head coach Dabo Swinney postgame.
With so much swirling around the program, is the team going to get off the mat again to get up for this matchup against a sturdy defense?
How are we trusting Clemson's offense to do the heavy lifting on the road with a total of 44? The Wolfpack defense is top 15 in sacks this season and top 40 in success rate allowed. The team may have its fair share of offensive struggles, but this is a lofty expectation for a Clemson team that has only covered two games this season.
I'm going to trust the Wolfpack at home with some extra prep to give Clemson trouble and potentially upset them at home. Keep in mind that North Carolina State offensive coordinator Robert Anae was at Syracuse last season when the Orange took Clemson down to the wire.
It's been tough to trust this NC State offense this season, but with a stout defense and extra prep, I can see the bottom falling out for Clemson, which this rating doesn't imply.
