Clemson vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 6
By Reed Wallach
Clemson and North Carolina meet for the second time this season with the Tigers looking to avenge an early season conference loss to the class of the ACC in UNC.
The Tar Heels shook off its first loss in ACC play to Georgia Tech by knocking off heated rival Duke, will the team sustain its play at home against Clemson, who lost at home to Virginia over the weekend? The Tigers will hope its perimeter shooting can pick up against one of the most well-balanced teams in the nation.
Here's our full betting preview and best bets for Clemson vs. North Carolina in ACC action on Tuesday night:
New BETMGM users: Sign up below to get $158 in bonus bets after placing a first time wager of just $5!
Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
North Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Clemson is 11-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- North Carolina is 13-8-1 ATS this season
- Clemson has gone OVER in 13 of 21 games this season
- North Carolina is 7-2-1 ATS over the last 10 games
- North Carolina has gone UNDER in eight of 10 games
Clemson vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 6th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dean E. Smith Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson Record: 14-7
- North Carolina Record: 18-4
Clemson vs. North Carolina Key Players to Watch
Clemson
PJ Hall: Hall has been putting up big numbers this season, averaging a shade under 20 points and seven rebounds per game, but struggled from the field in the Tigers' loss over the weekend to Virginia. Hall hit only four of his 16 shots in the defeat and now will have his hands full with North Carolina's stingy defense in front of him.
North Carolina
Armando Bacot: Bacot answered the challenge of Kyle Filipowski and the Duke frontcourt over the weekend, scoring 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists. He posted a double-double in the win at Clemson last month, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, can Bacot keep it rolling as the Tar Heels look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament?
Clemson vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
This is a great spot to fade North Carolina off a resounding win against Duke.
UNC was able to hang 93 points on the Blue Devils in the rivalry victory, but are still owed a ton of shooting regression in ACC play, holding teams to a conference-low 26.8% shooting from beyond the arc in ACC games. The same can be said for Clemson's perimeter shooting, which is 14th of 15 teams in ACC three-point percentage at just about 30% despite being a dangerous three-point shooting team. Clemson is 38th in catch-and-shoot three-point frequency and North Carolina is bottom 30 in the nation in "open three rate," per ShotQuality. This can be a difficult matchup for the Tar Heels, who are treading water in terms of its perimeter defense.
Don't forget that these two teams met a month ago in Clemson with the game closing -1 in that game, but the team made only one of 18 shots from beyond the arc leading to a 10-point home loss.
I think Clemson bounces back in this one and keeps this game competitive, covering a big spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!