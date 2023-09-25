Clemson vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 5
A full betting preview for the Week 5 ACC matchup between the Clemson Tigers and Syracuse Orange.
By Josh Yourish
The Clemson Tigers fell in overtime to Florida State last week, 31-24, and had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but missed a short field goal. The loss has all but taken them out of consideration for the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers are 0-2 in ACC play and will face the Syracuse Orange who have not yet played a conference game.
Syracuse is 4-0 after beating Army in Week 4, but has played a questionable level of competition so far. The Orange are home underdogs in Week 5 and for a look around college football this week, check out the weekly column and preview from BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach.
Now, let’s get into the odds for Clemson and Syracuse.
Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total
Syracuse vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Syracuse is 3-0-1 ATS
- The UNDER is 3-1 in Syracuse games
- Clemson is 1-3 ATS
- The OVER is 2-2 in Clemson games
Clemson vs. Syracuse How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Clemson Record: 2-2
- Syracuse Record: 4-0
Clemson vs. Syracuse Key Players to Watch
Clemson
Cade Klubnik, QB: Clemson’s offense has a big issue, it’s not necessarily the quarterback, but it’s what he’s being asked to do. Klubnik is averaging just 6.7 yards per attempt while completing 66.2% of his passes. That means everything is underneath and this offense has very little threat of verticality. If the Tigers are going to make a run after a 2-2 start they need to let Klubnik throw downfield.
Syracuse
LeQuint Allen, RB: Last week against Army, it was Syracuse that was pounding the rock. Allen ran it 20 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. On the year he has rushed for 311 yards on 61 carries, which is the second most rushing yards on the Orange to their QB, Garrett Shrader.
Clemson vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick
Syracuse hasn’t played the toughest competition so far this season. Purdue has been the team's toughest opponent and it handled the Boilermakers 35-20. That being said, what the Orange are accomplishing defensively is still very impressive.
Syracuse is second in yards per play, only allowing 4.0. It also is 15th in total defense, ninth in yards per rush, and 16th in yards per pass attempt. It’s just so hard to know what about its start to the season is real because of the level of competition.
Clemson on the other hand has had a pretty tough start to the season with Duke and Florida State beating them. Clemson actually outgained Florida State 429-311 in Week 4 and held the Seminoles to 22 yards rushing. The Tigers are ninth in yards per play and are only giving up 2.7 yards per rush.
Syracuse will have a very tough time running the ball against Clemson’s defensive front that features Tyler Davis and Xavier Thomas, but Clemson will struggle to push the ball downfield against Syracuse because Garrett Riley’s offense is built on short completions.
The under is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two ACC opponents, and that will be my bet this week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change