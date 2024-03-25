Clippers' Recent Trend is Extremely Concerning on Monday vs. Pacers
The Los Angeles Clippers' spot in the Western Conference standings is dropping, and a concerning trend is brewing against above. 500 teams.
By Peter Dewey
Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Clippers were competing for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Now, they may not even have home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs.
Los Angeles has struggled since the All-Star break, especially against teams that are over .500, goin just 1-8 straight up in those games.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, they find themselves back in that spot on Monday night in the second night of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers last night, but they are still over .500 at 40-32 on the season.
The Clippers are favored at home in this matchup, but the team's recent fall from the top of the West is certainly something to monitor going forward. Overall, Los Angeles is 22-22 against teams that are .500 or better this season and 22-4 against teams below .500.
Pacers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Since the Pacers are six-point underdogs in this game, isn't this a great sign to bet on them?
Not so fast. There is a lot to decide in this game with both teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, so there could be players on both sides that are sitting out.
However, there is also a concerning trend for Indiana in this game, as the team is an NBA-worst 2-10 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
Los Angeles desperately needs a win after falling to to 5.5 games out of the No. 1 seed, especially with the New Orleans Pelicans just half a game back of them for the No. 4 seed. Could this finally be the spot where the Clippers can turn it around?
