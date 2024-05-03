Clippers vs. Mavericks NBA Expert Prediction and Odds for NBA Playoffs Game 6 (Bet LAC to Stay Close)
By Reed Wallach
The Clippers and Mavericks meet in Game 6 on Friday night with Dallas looking to close out the series on its course.
Dallas has fallen short in two series in the past several years but is on the precipice of knocking them off as the team's defense has rounded into form to shut down James Harden and Paul George. With no Kawhi Leonard again in Game 6, will this continue? Or, can the Clippers possibly force a Game 7 back in LA?
Here’s our betting preview and best bet on Friday night:
Clippers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Clippers vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 3rd
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: American Airlines Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Terance Mann - leg - questionable
- Kawhi Leonard - knee - OUT
Mavericks Injury Report
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper - ankle - OUT
- Tim Hardaway Jr. - ankle - OUT
Clippers vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch
Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden: Following an epic Game 5 that featured 33 points and a handful of clutch buckets, Harden had his worst game of the series against the Mavericks, scoring seven points while making only two of 12 shots. Can Harden bounce back in an elimination game?
Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving: The numbers didn’t match a big-time outing, but Irving showcased incredible defense in the blowout win in Game 5, forcing two steals and helping wall off Harden and Paul George. He only had 14 points but did have six assists as well. His offensive production has been elite this series, scoring 21 or more in every game while shooting 50% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.
Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
There have been several different types of games in this series, including blowouts for both sides as well as close finishes won by both teams. It’s been tough to gauge where this series is going, but I’m not writing off the Clippers just yet, who were on the wrong side of the shot variance battle in Game 5.
After a competitive first quarter and change, the Mavericks started cooking from beyond the arc, finishing the game with five more three-point makes than the Clippers as well as shooting 54% from the field, prevalent against a Clippers team that shot a shade under 38%.
This was a case of one team getting hot from the field while the other couldn’t make anything. Doncic had his most efficient offensive outing of the series, making 14 of 26 shots, but the team got near-39% three-point shooting from non-Doncic and Irving players. Everybody not named those two shot 45% from beyond the arc.
I don’t think that keeps up and the market is overreacting to the blowout from Game 5. I’ll grab the points.
