Clippers vs. Mavericks Opening Series Odds, Prediction and Pick (Can Dallas Advance?)
Breaking down the opening series odds for the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks first-round matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA playoffs are less than a week away, and the Western Conference already has a banger of a matchup ready to go in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.
Los Angeles has home-court advantage in this series, but oddsmakers have this set at a pick’em in the opening series odds, a sign that we could be looking at this series going the distance.
Dallas made a major run to close out the season, jumping from a play-in team to the No. 5 seed. With MVP candidate Luka Doncic leading the way, can Dallas take down the Big 3 of James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George?
Here’s a look at the series odds for the Dallas-Los Angeles first-round matchup:
Clippers vs. Mavericks Series Odds
- Clippers to win: -110
- Mavericks to win: -110
Clippers vs. Mavericks Exact Outcome Odds
- Clippers in 7 games: +330
- Mavericks in 6 games: +360
- Clippers in 5 games: +550
- Clippers in 6 games: +600
- Mavericks in 7 games: +600
- Mavericks in 5 games: +750
- Mavericks in 4 games: +950
- Clippers in 4 games: +1200
Clippers vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
This is going to be one of the best first-round series in all of the NBA, as both of these teams have been locked into this matchup for about a week.
The key for the Clippers will be health, as the team hasn’t had Kawhi Leonard for the last eight games of the 2023-24 regular season.
Los Angeles reportedly is “not concerned” with the inflammation in Leonard’s knee, a sign that he should be good to go for this playoff series. Right now, oddsmakers have it set at a pick’em which tells me that Kawhi will play.
Still, I love Dallas to win this series.
Over the last 15 games of the season, Dallas is No. 1 in the league in defensive rating, a major change following the acquisitions of PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.
Dallas closed out the last 20 games of the 2023-24 season with a 16-4 record, and it is looking like one of the better teams in the West.
The Mavs have the star power with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to compete with the Clippers, and I question the Clips’ ability to stay healthy for all seven games. Since the All-Star break, the Clippers have struggled against teams above .500.
I’ll take Dallas to win this series, but it may go the distance.
Picks: Dallas Mavericks, Mavericks in seven games
