Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 7
Full betting preview for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Appalachian State Mountaineers in a Tuesday night Sun Belt matchup.
By Josh Yourish
It looked like the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were going to be a force in the Sun Belt for years to come, but everything has fallen apart in Year 1 under Tim Beck. With Jamey Chadwell gone, the Chanticleers are 2-3 and their Week 5 loss to Georgia Southern was the worst game of Grayson McCall’s illustrious career.
On the other hand, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are 1-0 in Sun Belt play with their only losses coming to Wyoming and North Carolina by a total of nine points. This will be a crucial Sun Belt showdown in Week 7 on Tuesday night and for a look around college football in Week 7, check out BetSided college football betting expert Reed Wallach’s weekly column and preview.
Now, let’s take a look at the odds for a weeknight Sun Belt showdown.
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread and Total
Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- App State is 2-2-1 ATS
- The OVER is 4-1 in App State games
- Coastal Carolina is 3-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 4-1 in Coastal Carolina games
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Coastal Carolina Record: 2-3
- Appalachian State Record: 3-2
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Key Players to Watch
Coastal Carolina
Grayson McCall, QB: In his previous three years as the quarterback of the Chanticleers, McCall has led a lot of very good offenses, but this year it’s falling apart. His previous career high for interceptions in a season was three and two weeks ago in Coastal Carolina’s most recent game, he threw four picks and is up to six on the season. His completion percentage and yards per attempt are also career lows. With Jamey Chadwell gone, things have fallen apart for this quarterback and program.
Appalachian State
Nate Noel, RB: This year, Noel has emerged as the No. 1 back and has already eclipsed his rushing total from 2022. His career high is from 2021 when he ran for 1,128 yards. Noel is up to 651 this year with four touchdowns and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Prediction and Pick
There are plenty of problems with Coastal Carolina this year, but No. 1 is the lack of a run game. Especially with Grayson McCall who has been a threat with his legs his entire career. McCall’s rushing production fell off last year because of an injury and it simply hasn’t returned. He has just 29 rushing yards and one touchdown on 40 attempts, an average of 0.7 yards per carry.
The offense is different this season without Jamey Chadwell, but it still hopes to be predicated on running the ball. Yet, the Chanticleers are 91st in rushing yards and 80th in yards per rush. Braydon Bennett leads the team with just 245 rushing yards on 49 carries. Following McCall getting banged up last year, the team finished the year with four-straight losses and is now 2-6 in its last eight.
The good news is that Coastal Carolina will have an easy time running the ball this week because App State is 116th in run defense and allows 5.5 yards per carry which is 128th in the country. The bad news is that the Mountaineers are 20th in pass defense and ninth in yards per completion, so they will shut down what McCall now does best.
Coastal will be able to get the running game going in this one which I expect to open things up. For as bad as the Chanticleers have been recently, the Mountaineers are 2-7-1 against the spread in their last 10 games, while Coastal is 4-6. That’s why my best bet is the over.
Coastal gained 6.7 yards per play last game and still put up 28 points despite four interceptions. Neither team has a strong defense, both are allowing 5.7 yards per play this year, so the over feels like a great bet.
