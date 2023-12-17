Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for Hawai'i Bowl
Hawai'i Bowl betting preview, prediction and best bets for San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina.
By Reed Wallach
Coastal Carolina and San Jose State meet in the Hawai'i Bowl on Saturday night, Dec. 23.
San Jose State closed its season on a tear, just missing out on the Mountain West Championship Game, but will look to cap its season with a resounding win against Coastal Carolina, who will be without its longtime starter Grayson McCall. Oddsmakers are counting on a blowout victory for the Spartans, should we bet on it?
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread and Total
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina is 8-4 against the spread (ATS) this season
- San Jose State is 9-3 ATS this season
- San Jose State covered eight of its last 10 games
- San Jose State has gone OVER in eight of 12 games this season
- Coastal Carolina has gone UNDER in eight of 12 games this season
- San Jose State won six straight games to close the regular season
- Coastal Carolina won five of its last seven games to close the regular season
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 23
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Coastal Carolina Record: 7-5
- San Jose State Record: 7-5
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Key Players to Watch
Coastal Carolina
Ethan Vasko: The expectation is that Vasko is under center for the Chanticleers in place of McCall. The redshirt freshman showed some promise with McCall out of the lineup, completing 66% of his passes for 582 yards and four touchdowns and added 332 yards on the ground with a pair of TD's. While starting wide receiver Jared Brown is in the transfer portal, No. 1 receiver Sam Pickney will likely be good to go for this one. This is an offense that at its best is a top 15 passing offense, and Vasko has proven that the drop-off isn't as massive as we expected without McCall.
San Jose State
Chevan Cordeiro: As noted above, San Jose State closed the regular season as good as any Mountain West team. He passed for 2,562 yards with 18 touchdowns to only three interceptions, the leader of an offense that is 25th in EPA/Play this season. The team benefitted from being underrated after a difficult non conference schedule to hit the ground running in league play and Cordeiro has only gotten better.
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Prediction and Pick
It's worth noting that San Jose State is likely without two key contributors on offense, left tackle Fernando Carmona and tight end Dominick Mazotti, each who played more than 500 snaps this season.
However, I'm not sure that will play a massive role against a poor Coastal Carolina defense that is 91st in success rate this season. The Chanticleers are particularly poor at generating a pass rush, outside the top 100 in sacks and defensive line yards. That's a big issue against SJSU, even against a weaker than expected offensive line, which is seventh in yards per carry and sixth in explosive rush rate.
San Jose State is expected to do much of the scoring, but Coastal Carolina may be able to hold up its end of the bargain. In three starts this season, two of which were wins, Vasko led the Chanticleers to 28, 31 and 14 (against James Madison) points. The offense was capable against two sturdy defenses in Texas State and Old Dominion.
San Jose State, despite making strides down the stretch of the season, is still outside the top 100 in EPA/Play. I believe Coastal Carolina can scheme up a few scores in this one and help get this over a modest total.
