Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 1
UCLA's quarterback battle is ongoing, how will that impact the opener?
By Reed Wallach
The UCLA Bruins enter a new era under head coach Chip Kelly as Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now playing for the Cleveland Browns, but the team still has capable quarterbacks in hand.
Kelly will start last year's backup Ethan Garbers in the opening game against Coastal Carolina, a battle of what should be two high level offenses no matter who the quarterback is. The Bruins are two touchdown favorite in the opening game with the likes of freshman sensation Dante Moore waiting in the wings.
How should we handle this one with Coastal transitioning from head coach Jamey Chadwell to Tim Beck, but maintaining star quarterback Grayson McCall.
Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- UCLA went 6-6 against the spread (ATS) last season
- UCLA went OVER in eight of 12 games last season
- Coastal Carolina went 4-7-1 ATS last season
- Coastal Carolina went 2-3 ATS last season
Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 2nd
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Coastal Carolina Record: 0-0
- UCLA Record: 0-0
Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
Coastal Carolina
Grayson McCall: After flirting with the transfer portal after Chadwell left, McCall opted to return to this elite Coastal Carolina and offense and the Chanticleers should look the part again. This was an offense that was top 35 in EPA/Play and success rate last season and was especially dangerous through the air, eighth in EPA/Pass. The team returns its top three receivers and has all five starters back on the offensive line against a UCLA team that was outside the top 100 in success rate and EPA/Pass.
UCLA
Ethan Garbers: Garbers will get first shot at locking down the QB job for the Bruins, and he should get off to a strong start against a Coastal Carolina defense that was a disaster last season, 115th in EPA/Play. Garbers has played in spots over the past two seasons, but will need to put up big numbers against this CCU defense with Moore looming on the bench.
Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
I think this game is ripe for a shootout and I'll take the over, even with some questions about who will play quarterback for the Bruins and when.
The Chanticleers defense loses its best player in Josiah Stewart, who had 10.5 sacks as a true freshman and 10 tackles for loss last season before transferring to Michigan, and will struggle to improve from a unit overall.
UCLA's offense scored 30 or more in all but one game last season, I expect he team puts up a big number on the scoreboard against an outmanned Coastal Carolina defense. with the weapons on the outside, including J. Michael Sturdivant.
Meanwhile, the Coastal Carolina offense should be able to hold up nicely against a UCLA defense that struggled all season long, bottom 10 in success rate allowed. While the visitors lost head coach Jamey Chadwell to Liberty, the team was able to hold onto one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country in Grayson McCall, who anchored a top 35 offense on an EPA/Play and success rate basis with a ton of returning weapons.
The Chanticleers offense was explosive, but methodical last season, outside the top 100 in plays. However, against a UCLA defense that is prone to playing in high scoring affairs, I expect McCall and co. to hold up its end of the bargain.
Don't be scared off by the clock moving in this one, both offense should push into the mid 30's.
