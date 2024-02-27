Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches First Round Leader Odds and Prediction
If you have no interest in waiting four days and four rounds to find out if your golf bet cashes, then betting on the First Round Leader sound like the type of bet for you.
This type of bet is a bit more of a crapshoot compared to betting on the winner of the entire event, but it can make for an electric opening round if you have a player who gets off to a hot start. If you want my outright picks for the event, you'll find them in my full betting preview, but in this article I'm going to give you my best bet to be the First Round Leader.
If you want to tail this bet, be sure to take advantage of this promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager.
Cognizant Classic First Round Leader odds
Cognizant Classic First Round Leader Pick
Shane Lowry First Round Leader (+4500)
Shane Lowry has a fantastic history at the Cognizant Classic, formerly known as the Honda Classic. He finished solo second in 2022 and then followed it up with a T5 finish here last season. He should be well poised to be in contention again this week with it being a relatively weak field.
As a cherry on top, Lowry has thrived in the opening round this season. He's tied for second on the PGA Tour in first round scoring average, averaging a score of 66.67 in the first round of his three starts.
He's a great bet to be the first round leader at +4500.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!