Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Hole in One Odds
The PGA Tour heads to Florida for this week's Cognizant Classic at PGA National.
In this article, we're going to take a look at one of the most popular prop bets you can place on a golf event; whether or not a golfer will record a hole in one.
Let's dive into the history of Holes in One at this event, formerly known as the Honda Classic, and then I'll break down the odds for one to be recorded.
Cognizant Classic Hole in One History
This event dates back to 1972, but since it has only been hosted at the Champion Course at PGA national since 2007, we're only going to look at the history of holes in one from 2007 to 2023.
- Ben Crane - 2009
- Charles Howell III - 2012
- Davis Love III - 2012
- Robert Allenby - 2013
- Alex Cejka - 2016
- Scott Stallings - 2017
- Johnattan Vegas - 2017
- Grayson Murray - 2020
- Matt NeSmith - 2020
Cognizant Classic Hole in One odds
We have only seen nine holes in one at this event since it moved to the Champion Course at PGA National back in 2007. That is likely why the "No" is favored at -165 odds.
With that being said, I'm going to back the "Yes" at +130. Even though the last time one was recorded was in 2020, there were ironically two scored in the same event with both Grayson Murray and Matt NeSmith recording an ace. The same was the case in 2017 when both Scott Stallings and Johnattan Vegas got the ball down in one.
That leads me to think that the odds of a hole in one are a bit deceiving. While we have seen them in many different years, we have still seen four total holes in one dating back the last seven years. With three years having passed since we've seen one, I think we're going to see one recorded at some point this week.
Prediction: Yes +130
