Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Score Predictions (How Will Top Golfers Fare at PGA National?)
After the PGA Tour went to Mexico for a "C tier" event, things are starting to ramp back up as the meat of the golf season is on the horizon. This week, the Tour heads to PGA National for the Cognizant Classic, formerly known as the Honda Classic.
In this article, I'm going to attempt to predict the final score for the top 10 golfers on the odds list, as well as the final score prediction for the eventual winner.
Cognizant Classic score predictions
Winning score: -16
This event has been historically one of the most tough tournaments in terms of scoring the PGA Tour schedule. The winner usually finishes with a final score of anywhere between -6 to -14. This year, it's going to become slightly easier as the 10th hole, which was the toughest on the course, has been changed from being a Par 4 to a par 5.
As a result, I expect the final winning score to be a few strokes lower than it normally is. I think -16 makes a lot of sense to be the winning score this year at PGA National.
Rory McIlroy score prediction: missed cut
My hottest take of the weak is that Rory McIlroy is going to miss the cut. He hasn't played well in his first two PGA Tour starts this season finishing T66 at Pebble Beach and then followed it up with a T24 finish at the Genesis Invitational. He may have won this event back in 2012, but he missed the cut here both in 2015 and 2016.
I'm going to take a shot on him missing the cut at this year's edition of the event.
Cameron Young score prediction: -8
Cameron Young has had a few solid starts in a row, but his short game could be a bit of a concern this week at an event that's more about avoiding bogeys than scoring birdies. He'll have a solid tournament, but I don't envision him being in the conversation on Sunday.
Russell Henley score prediction: -14
Russell Henley has always done well at this event. He won it in 2014 and finished T8 and T3 in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He's coming off a T24 at the Genesis Invitational where he gained +1.20 strokes with his approach play. There's a very real possibility he will have another chance to win this event this week.
Byeong Hun An score prediction: missed cut
I have no faith in Byeong Hun An this week and he's the second of two golfers in the top 10 on the odds list that I'm going to predict misses the cut this week. Heading into this event, he ranks 121st in bogey avoidance. He can certainly score some birdies, but his lack of scrambling ability is going to cost him at a course as tough as PGA National.
J.T. Poston score prediction: -15
J.T. Poston has quietly been one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour. He may not be winning events, but he seems to be in the top 20 every event. In fact, he has finished T20 or better in five of his last six starts. His style of play fits this course as well, ranking seventh on Tour in bogey avoidance.
Matt Fitzpatrick score prediction: -7
Matt Fitzpatrick hasn't had his best stuff so far this season, missing the cut in two of his last four starts. With that being said, he's skilled enough compared to the rest of the field and always putts well on Bermuda grass so that should be enough for him to be playing on the weekend.
Tom Kim score prediction: -12
Tom Kim is a popular pick this week. His approach play has been fantastic of late and he's able to do a great job of avoiding bogeys. With that being said, I don't think he's playing well enough to win the whole thing, but I expect something close to a top 10 finish.
Shane Lowry score prediction: -10
Shane Lowry finished second and T5 in the last two editions of this tournament so he's likely going to compete again this week, but he hasn't been in good enough form for me to back him to win. He finished T60 in his last start at the WM Phoenix Open.
Sungjae Im score prediction: -9
Sungjae Im hasn't finished better than T44 in his last four starts, but he did win this event back in 2020 so if there's ever going to be a week where he finds his form again, it could be this week at PGA National. With that being said, his approach play has been bad enough where I don't think he'll be in the mix to win on the weekend.
