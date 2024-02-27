Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Prop Bets (Bet Shane Lowry as Top Irishman)
Breaking down the three best prop bets to wager on for this weekend's PGA Tour event, the Cognizant Classic at PGA National.
This week's Cognizant Classic, formerly known as the Honda Classic, signals the start of the meat of the PGA Tour season. From now until the Masters in April, we're in for some fun golf events. Even this week's field has some solid golfers in it, including Rory McIlroy, who will be making his third PGA Tour start of 2024.
You can find my three best outright picks to win this week's event in my full betting preview here.
In this article, we're going to try to find some prop bets that hold some betting value as well.
Cognizant Classic Prop Bets
Tom Kim Top Asian +300
We're going to back Tom Kim to be the top Asian golfer this week at +300. The other two top contenders are Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im, but I think Kim has the best chance to succeed compared to those two.
Hun An ranks 121st in bogey avoidance, which is going to cause him a lot of issues at PGA National. Meanwhile, Im enters this event in terrible form, finishing no better than T44 in his last four starts. There are some other names down the odds list like Ryo Hisatsune and CT Pan who could compete with Kim, but +300 seems like a great price on a guy who is the most set up to succeed.
Shane Lowry Top Irish +250
In my opinion, this bet is basically Rory McIlroy vs. Shane Lowry as I have little faith 52-year old Padraig Harrington can compete this week. So, this is one way we can fade McIlroy, who I don't have faith can play as strong as his odds may indicate. He has finished T66 and T24 in his last two starts and missed the cut at this event in both 2015 and 2016.
I'll back Lowry at +250 to finish at the top Irishman as someone who finished second at this event in 2022.
Winning margin 1 stroke
The Cognizant Classic has always been an event that has had a tight finish. In fact, the winning margin has been one stroke in three of the last five editions of this event and a fourth finished in a playoff. With birdies coming at a premium, I'm going to bet on this to bet a one-stroke win for the eventual victor.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
