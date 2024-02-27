Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches: Tournament Matchup Bets, Odds, Picks and Predictions
Breaking down the best matchup bets for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
By Hans Geevers
This week, the PGA Tour travels to PGA National for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
With this being one of the more difficult and hazard-ridden golf courses on the PGA Tour, hitting greens in regulation to help avoid bogeys is going to be absolutely key in having a successful tournament.
Before I discuss into my favorite tournament matchup bets for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches let’s take a look at the current top five golfers in GIR (greens in regulation) on the PGA Tour that are in this week’s field.
Top Five Golfers in GIR
- Keith Mitchell 76.14%
- Victor Perez 75.69%
- Max Greyserman 75.56%
- Billy Horschel 75.00%
- Matthieu Pavon 74.75%
Now that we have determined who the current top five golfers in overall GIR (greens in regulation) are on the PGA Tour (in this week's field) let's turn our attention to my favorite tournament matchup bets for this week's 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches..
Cognizant Classic Matchup Bets
Cameron Young -130 over Matt Fitzpatrick
Cameron Young arrives at this week's event in rather good form. Young has accumulated two consecutive top 16 finishes on the PGA Tour, including an eighth place result at the 2024 Genesis Invitational two weeks ago.
In relation to this week's currently listed 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field, in the last eight rounds played on the PGA Tour, Cameron Young ranks third in strokes gained off the tee, second in birdie or better percentage, and second in par four scoring.
In direct contrast to Young, Matt Fitzpatrick has not been playing good golf lately. Fitzpatrick has missed the cut in two of his last four tournaments played on the PGA Tour.
Keith Mitchell -120 over Daniel Berger
Keith Mitchell has accumulated three top top 19 finishes in his last five events played on the PGA Tour, including a ninth place result at the 2024 American Express five weeks ago.
In relation to this week's currently listed 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches field, in the last eight rounds played on the PGA Tour, Keith Mitchell ranks eighth in strokes gained off the tee and third in GIR (greens in regulation).
Mitchell has also posted quality results at PGA National in the past. Mitchell won the 2019 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
