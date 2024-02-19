Colgate vs. Lafayette Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 19 (Take the Points With the Leopards)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Colgate-Lafayette.
Colgate can clinch a Patriot League regular-season title Monday night when it visits Lafayette. The Raiders have won 11 consecutive games and are a big road favorite Monday night against second-place Lafayette. It’s a rematch of Jan. 10, which was Colgate’s last loss (69-64).
Over its 11-game winning streak, Colgate has had just two games decided by single digits and are coming off a 62-50 home win over Bucknell. Lafayette dropped two straight, but bounced back with a 68-62 win over American on Saturday. Here’s the betting preview for Monday’s conference clash with a best bet.
Colgate vs. Lafayette odds, spread and total
Colgate vs. Lafayette betting trends
- Colgate is 15-10 ATS this season
- Lafayette is 12-14 ATS this season
- Colgate is 13-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- Lafayette is 6-11 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 10-16 in Colgate games this season
- The OVER is 12-14 in Lafayette games this season
Colgate vs. Lafayette how to watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 19
- Game time: 6 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kirby Sports Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Colgate record: 19-8 (13-1 Patriot)
- Lafayette record: 11-16 (10-4 Patriot)
Colgate vs. Lafayette key players to watch
Colgate
Braeden Smith: The 6-foot sophomore guard is Colgate’s leading scorer at 12.7 points per game, but has struggled mightily shooting the rock, going just 16-of-52 from the field over the last four games. Smith helps Colgate win in a variety of ways, though. He leads the Patriot League in assists (6) and is second on the team in rebounds (5.2).
Lafayette
Devin Hines: Lafayette doesn’t have a double-digit scorer in its lineup, but Hines leads the way at 9.7 per night. He’s scored in double figures in each of the last three games, pouring in 53 points on 19-of-32 shooting with nine 3-pointers over that span.
Colgate vs. Lafayette prediction and pick
In the last matchup, Lafayette went on the road and pulled off the upset, holding Colgate to just 37.7% shooting from the field and a 5-of-17 performance from 3-point range. Lafayette won the game despite missing nine free throws (13-of-22) and defense has to be the formula on Monday night.
On offense, Lafayette is No. 340 in KenPom in efficiency, ranking ninth in the Patriot League in scoring (63.6 points per game) and seventh in field goal percentage (41.5%). They’ll face a Colgate team that is second in the league in scoring (71.7) and No. 1 in field goal percentage (46%).
But both of these teams are top-5 on the defensive end in the Patriot League in scoring. While Colgate is a top-50 three-point shooting team in the country, Lafayette’s defense is No. 43 in defending shots from 2-point range and one of the best shot-blocking units (No. 39) in the nation.
They can control the boards against a Colgate offense that doesn’t produce a slew of second-chance opportunities, ranking No. 293 in offensive rebounding percentage and doesn’t get to the charity stripe a lot.
Colgate has been great as a road favorite (5-2 ATS), but Lafayette should have max motivation in this matchup and feed off its home crowd to hang within the number. Take the points with the Leopards.
