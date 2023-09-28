College Football Betting Trends for Week 5: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, Good Bet to Cover?
Several key betting trends to know when placing your bets Saturday in Week 5 action of the college football season.
By Reed Wallach
College football continues on as teams battle injuries to some key plays while also developing into their best as the season goes on.
While teams are changing, there are some key notes to know about coaches and how certain leaders perform in specific situations. I'm talking about Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, Oregon State's Jonathan Smith, and Iowa State's Matt Campbell.
All three coaches are in an interesting role this weekend, whether it's as a favorite, at home, or as a big underdog, so let's discuss why these three are on play-on situations in Week 5 of the college football season:
Don't miss this FanDuel offer!
All you need to do is click the link below, bet $5 on ANY game, and get $200 in bonus bets.
Trust Jimbo Fisher as a Favorite
While Fisher hasn't had the overwhelming success that was hoped for when hired in College Station, he has won and covered when he has been expected to.
Since taking over as the Texas A&M head coach, Fisher's teams are 22-7 as a favorite against the spread. The team enters as 6.5-point favorites against Arkansas on a neutral field at AT&T Stadium after a chaotic matchup between the two last season, a 23-21 win for the Aggies as one-point favorites.
It's worth noting that this number has moved inside of a touchdown as the Aggies lost starting quarterback Conner Weigman for the season with an injury, paving the way for former LSU quarterback Max Johnson to take over under center.
While there may be some concern for the Aggies offense, Fisher has shown that he is capable enough to navigate the team to a cover.
Jonathan Smith's Unprecedented Start as Coach of Oregon State
Oregon State's Smith is one of the bright young coaches in college football, he also is one of the most successful against the spread after five seasons. The Beavers' head coach is 34-22-1 against the spread since arriving in Corvallis, and is in his most profitable situation on Friday night at home against Utah: a home favorite.
Smith is 10-1 as a home favorite as head coach of Oregon State, a stellar start to his career as he rebuilds this program from PAC-12 bottom feeder to a fringe contender. The team has been fantastic in conference play as well since Smith took over, 24-18-1 in PAC-12 play, but there is no better time to back him than on Saturday, laying points in front of the Beaver faithful.
You can read more on this game, which was featured in my early week best bets article!
Matt Campbell as an Underdog? Take it to the Bank
This is Campbell's eighth season at Iowa State, and one trend that has held true is that this guy can get his team to cover the spread as an underdog.
As I described in my picks for every Top 25 game this week, Campbell has been money as a dog:
"Since taking over as head coach in 2016, Campbell's Iowa State teams are 11-4-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog of a touchdown or more. That number improves to 9-2 when the Cyclones are underdogs of 10 or more."
Those numbers are staggering, and can be applied this weekend!
Iowa State finally broke out as an offense, scoring 34 points against Oklahoma State. The Cyclones now travel to face Oklahoma and are catching 20 points against the Sooners, who struggled to score against Cincinnati on the road last week with Texas up next week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!