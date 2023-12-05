College Football FCS National Championship Odds: South Dakota State Overwhelming Favorite to Win
By Reed Wallach
The quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs get underway this weekend, and everyone is chasing South Dakota State.
The Jackrabbits are gunning for a second straight FCS National Championship and the market believes it's almost a formality at this point as the team is overwhelming favorites to win its next three games and lift the trophy yet again.
Behind quarterback Mark Gronkowski, the No. 1 seed Jackrabbits beat Mercer 41-0 last weekend and are now big favorites to advance to the semifinals against No. 8 Villanova, who beat Youngstown State 45-28 in the Round of 16.
South Dakota State is a staggering favorite, so who will come from the other bracket to try and stop them?
No. 2 seed Montana hosts No. 7 Furman on Friday in hopes of inching closer to the title game while last year's runners up North Dakota State, is trying to make it back despite being unseeded, but knocking off Montana State in overtime last week by blocking a game tying extra point in overtime.
All quarterfinals games will be on Friday and Saturday, here are the updated odds for the National Championship.
2023 FCS National Championship Odds
- South Dakota State: -220
- Montana: +550
- North Dakota State: +770
- Idaho: +1700
- South Dakota: +6000
- Albany: +8000
- Villanova: +8000
- Furman: +15000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.