College Football Heisman Trophy Update: Michael Penix Jr.'s Big Outing Sends Odds Surging
The Washington signal caller is at the helm of arguably the best offense in the country, firmly in the mix for the Heisman Trophy
By Reed Wallach
Washington's Michael Penix Jr. had the most impressive stat line of the Week 3 slate.
Penix Jr., who was second nationally in passing yards last season, is making sure to leave no doubt that he'll be the top passer this season. The Washington signal caller has passed for over 400 yards in each of the first three games this season and is now the second choice to win the Heisman Trophy, behind fellow PAC-12 quarterback Caleb Williams.
Washington was a big favorite against Michigan State in Week 3 but the senior quarterback made sure to live up to that expectation, completing 27-of-35 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns.
Following the big outing, Penix Jr. is now +480to win the Heisman Trophy. Here's the full list of updated odds in what is becoming a crowded group of contending quarterbacks chasing last year's winner Williams.
It's worth noting that Sam Hartman, the fourth choice at +1000 after a dominant display against Central Michigan, has one of the most high profile games of the day on Saturday, as Notre Dame hosts Ohio State. While the Irish are three-point underdogs, a win can vault him up the odds board and past the likes of Texas' Quinn Ewers and Penix Jr.
The same can be said for Jordan Travis, who leads Florida State on the road to face Clemson as small favorites. Travis didn't put up a stellar stat line in a road win against Boston College last week, but can pick up a second marquee win of the season and keep the Seminoles on the College Football Playoff path.
2023 Heisman Trophy Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
