College Football Injuries to Monitor in Week 11 (Will Jayden Daniels Play?)
The latest injury update for the college football slate in Week 11 of the season.
By Reed Wallach
The college football regular season is drawing to a close but injuries are pliling up.
Heisman Trophy contender Jayden Daniels left LSU's loss to Alabama due to a likely concussion and Duke's Riley Leonard continues to recover from a toe injury, in addition to other ailments that have accumulated over the course of the season. Further, there are injury concerns for both UCLA's quarterbacks that have started this season in Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore.
Here are the injury notes you must monitor ahead of Week 11.
Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU
Daniels has been the engineer of arguably the best offense in the country, offsetting one of the worst defenses in the country. Daniels has contributed more than 3,400 yards with 33 touchdowns on the year, but left the Tigers third loss of the season at Alabama last week due to a possible concussion.
Daniels is still in concussion protocol and his status for LSU's next game against Florida on Saturday is up in the air according to head coach Brian Kelly.
As noted above, if Daniels can't go, it'll be Garrett Nussmeier under center for the Bayou Bengals, who are favored by 14 points at home this weekend, indicating that Daniels may be closer to in than out.
Riley Leonard, Quarterback, Duke
Leonard had been battling a high ankle sprain, but now has a toe injury on his other foot, which cost him a game against Wake Forest last Thursday. It was reported last week that Leonard could miss "extended time," but will have extra time to recover ahead of the Blue Devils rivalry game against North Carolina.
Duke was able to escape the Wake Forest game with a last second field goal to secure bowl eligibility, but may not have Leonard for the foreseeable future, who was spotted on the sidelines with a walking boot.
The line indicates that Leonard will miss this game as the Blue Devils are catching 11 points at North Carolina on Saturday.
Ethan Garbers, Quarterback, UCLA
UCLA has had a revolving door at quarterback all season, cycling between Garbers and the true freshman Moore. Garbers exited the team's loss at Arizona last week due to injury, but Moore, who had started five games this season, also got injured at the end of the contest. It's unclear who will start come Saturday as the Bruins host Arizona State.
While post practice comments hinted that one of the two capable starters may be well enough to start come Saturday.
As of this writing, UCLA is holding firm as a 17-point favorite behind the team's elite defense, but if it's third string quarterback Collin Schlee under center for the Bruins, the price will drop accordingly.
