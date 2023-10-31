College Football Injuries to Watch in Week 10: What Is the Latest on Kyle McCord?
Ohio State's quarterback was banged up against Wisconsin in Week 9, is his status in doubt for Week 10 at Rutgers?
By Reed Wallach
Keeping track of college football injuries are sometimes a tough ask. Unlike the NFL, there aren't many injury updates throughout the week and sometimes you won't know until kickoff if a key player is out.
A player to keep an eye on this week is Kyle McCord, who took a big shot against Wisconsin last Saturday. While he finished the 24-10 victory on the field in Madison, McCord could have a lingering injury down the stretch of the season. In that same game, Wisconsin's star running back Braelon Allen exited with an injury that kept him out of the remainder of the contest.
We have updates on both Big Ten players' ailments as well as Thomas Castellanos of Boston College below in this weeks early week injury report.
If you are going to take any of this information with you to place a bet, make sure to do it at Caesars Sportsbook! Caesars is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000 when you sign up with the link below!
Kyle McCord, Quarterback, Ohio State
McCord appeared to suffer a left foot injury against Wisconsin and was sporting a noticeable limp following the Buckeyes eighth victory in a row to start the season.
It wasn't the prettiest effort from the Buckeyes in Madison last week, but the team remains firmly in the College Football Playoff mix as the team continues Big Ten play. It's worth noting that if McCord can't play at Rutgers this coming Saturday, the team's backup, Devin Brown, won't be able to play as he is recovering from a knee injury suffered in the Penn State game two weeks ago.
Braelon Allen, Running Back, Wisconsin
Allen went down for the Badgers in the first half of the Ohio State loss and returned in the second half in street clothes and in a walking boot.
Allen has 754 yards on the year, averaging nearly six yards per rush for the Badgers, who are in a competitive Big Ten West title race this season. The team is also down backup running back Chez Mellusi and are onto backup quarterback Braedyn Locke, so the need to get Allen on the field is as important as ever.
The Badgers are currently 9.5-point road favorites in Bloomington against Indiana with a total of 45.5.
Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback, Boston College
Castellanos returned to the Eagles win against UConn in the second half after missing the begging of the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Castellanos, the dual-threat QB for the Eagles that has led the team's resurgence this season, now a game away from bowl eligibility, had a leg sleeve on when he returned.
While the concern level may not be as high considering he returned to the game and engineered a victory, the Eagles are on a quick turnaround this week, traveling to Syracuse on Thursday night to face the Orange.
As of this writing, the Orange are a 2.5-point home favorite against BC with a total of 50.5, a hint that the Eagles will have their starting quarterback under center. Castellanos has 1,549 passing yards with 673 rushing yards, combining for 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!