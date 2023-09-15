College Football Injury News for Week 3: Is Jeff Sims Playing for Nebraska?
Will the Cornhuskers have its struggling quarterback under center against Northern Illinois?
By Reed Wallach
Week 3 of the college football season is already underway and the majority of games are set to kickoff on Saturday, but which quarterbacks that will most impact the spread be on the field come game time?
The likes of Jeff SIms, Michael Pratt, Joe Fagnano and Clay Millen all have different injuries with different status ahead of their respective games in Week 3. Keep reading for the latest injury news for all four quarterbacks and how the spread has been impacted.
Will Jeff Sims Play for Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois?
Jeff Sims struggled against both Minnesota and Colorado, committing six turnovers in the two losses and also suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.
Sims has missed practice for much of this week, but is still a game-time decision for Nebraska's game on Saturday night against Northern Illinois. If Sims can't go, it'll like be Henirch Haarberg, considering fellow backup Chubba Purdy is also dealing with a leg injury.
Make sure to monitor Sims' status ahead of this game, as he has far more experience than Haarberg, but also has struggled with turnovers and is now hobbled.
Will Michael Pratt Play for Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi?
Pratt suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against South Alabama and was a late scratch in the team's loss to Ole Miss in Week 2 at home. The hope is that this isn't a long-term injury for the quarterback and that he can play Saturday at Southern Mississippi.
Will Joe Fagnano Play for Connecticut vs. Florida International?
Fagnano was the Week 1 starter for the Huskies, running the offense that his former head coach at Maine, Nick Charlton, brought over with him.
However, the quarterback suffered a season ending injury in the team's loss against Georgia State, opening the door for last season's Week 1 starter, Ta'Quan Roberson, to return to QB1 status after he suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.
As noted above, UConn has been bet down from an opener of -11 to -7 as of this writing against FIU.
Will Clay Millen Play for Colorado State vs. Colorado?
Clay Millen got banged up in the Rams Week 1 loss to Washington State, paving the way for Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to be the starter for Colorado State off of its bye week against in-state foe Colorado.
The redshirt freshman helped put points on the board in the 50-24 loss, passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interceptions. With an extra week of preparation, the Rams will hope the team can be more competitive against a PAC-12 foe.
