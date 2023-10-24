College Football Injury Updates for Week 9: Will Quinn Ewers Play This Week?
Tracking the latest injury news around college football.
By Reed Wallach
As the action heats up across college football, staying on top of injury news is imperative.
Texas' Quinn Ewers is one of the most recognizable players in college football this season, but an injury has his status in doubt for this week and the rest of the regular season for the College Football Playoff hopeful Texas Longhorns. What's the latest on Ewers' shoulder?
We have you covered with the most recent updates on Ewers as well as several other high profile quarterbacks like Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina, Duke's Riley Leonard, Miami's Tyler Van Dyke and Utah's Cam Rising.
If you're betting on college football this weekend do it at Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is matching all new users first bet up to $1,000. All you have to do is sign up!
Quinn Ewers, Quarterback, Texas
Ewers suffered a grade 2 AC joint sprain on his throwing shoulder in the Longhorns close call at Houston, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Ewers is expected to miss a few weeks, which paves the way for either Maalik Murphy to start his first college game after he came in for Ewers last week. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted that Arch Manning could draw the start depending on how practice goes.
Predictably, the Longhorns line against BYU dropped from the opener of -18, but not all that much with it sitting at -17.5 as of this writing with the total dropping through a key number of 51 to 50.5.
Get ready for college football Week 9 with a look at the state of Clemson and USC's programs.
Grayson McCall, Quarterback, Coastal Carolina
McCall has been a star for the Chanticleers for years, efficient and leader of one of the best Group of Five offenses. The senior signal caller took a scary hit while trying to scramble and slide against Arkansas State last week. He was carted off the field but is thankfully doing well after staying overnight at a local hospital.
It's safe to assume McCall won't be playing in the Chanticleers next game at home against Marshall on Saturday. The team will very likely be led by backup quarterback Jarrett Guest, who has seen time, including last season's bowl game loss to East Carolina. The Chants are a four-point home underdog with a total of 45, down from the opener of 48.
Riley Leonard, Quaterback, Duke
Leonard laced it up on Saturday against Florida State, three weeks removed from a high ankle sprain, but was ultimately pulled in the second half as his mobility was clearly too hampered to be effective and he was battling some pain.
Later in the second half, Leonard was pictured on the sideline trying to move around and stay fresh but head coach Mike Elko opted to stick with backup Henry Belin IV for the remainder of the team's 38-20 loss.
As for this week, Elko sounds the same as last week: Leonard is day-to-day with his ankle injury.
Currently, Duke is a four point road underdog at Louisville in a game between two one loss ACC teams.
Cam Rising, Quarterback, Utah
We have been trending towards this point for the Utes veteran quarterback, but he will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. After suffering atorn ACL, meniscus, MPFL and MCL in last year's Rose Bowl. Despite being a game-time decision in Week 1, Rising hasn't been medically cleared to play and will be granted a medical redshirt.
Utah has not missed a beat though. The two-time PAC-12 champs have one loss on the year, at Oregon State, and wins over USC and Florida. The team hosts Oregon in a PAC-12 Championship game elimination matchup on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The team is currently a seven-point underdog.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!