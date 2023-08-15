College Football National Championship Betting Splits: Michigan Receiving Most Bets
Bettors are flocking to the Wolverines to get over the hump and win the National Championship.
By Reed Wallach
College football season is right around the corner and bettors are loading up on future bets.
One team has stuck out as a popular bet this season and that is the two time defending Big Ten champions and back-to-back College Football Playoff team in the Michigan Wolverines. Over at BetMGM, Michigan is receiving the most bets comprises a fifth of the betting handle.
Here's the full list of National Championship odds
2023 College Football Playoff National Championship odds
Michigan is the consensus fourth choice in the betting market to win the National Championship, behind Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.
The Wolverines have stiff competition in the Big Ten this season with Penn State emerging as a worthy contender in the conference, and the Wolverines set to visit the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley on November 11th. However, Jim Harbaugh's group will host Ohio State in the regular season finale after winning two consecutive matchups over its heated rivals.
However, Michigan will still need to likely overcome Georgia in order tow in a National Championship. No, the Bulldogs won't headline the reports of the most popular bets to win a third straight title, but the team is the clear favorite heading into 2023 due to its high floor and strength of schedule.
While the team must replace Stetson Bennett at quarterback, the team has capable arms in Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff to work with wide receiver Dominic Lovett, Ladd McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers. Not to mention, the team returns two-thirds of production on a defense that was top five in nearly all key metrics like EPA/Play, success rate and points per drive allowed.
Bettors are counting on Michigan to outperform the teams around them like Alabama and Ohio State, but it still has work to do if it wants to dethrone the two-time defending National Champions.
