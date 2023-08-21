College Football National Championship Odds Ahead of Week 0
Everybody is chasing Georgia, who looks to become the first team to win three straight National Championships since the 1930's.
By Reed Wallach
The dawn of a new season is here in college football, as well as a new era in the sport with several new quarterbacks taking stage under center.
The Georgia Bulldogs, the favorite to make it three striaght national championships, will start a new quarterback in Carson Beck, who takes over for Stetson Bennett.
Despite the change under center, the Bulldogs are still the clear favorite to win it all again, likely because of the changes at QB for several other teams at the top of the board.
Alabama and Ohio State are also transitioning to new quarterbacks, both teams haven't announced its Week 1 starter yet, while the likes of Michigan, LSU and USC hope some continuity under center can lead to College Football Playoff results.
Week 0 gets underway on Saturday, and while no true CFP contender is in action, it's good to get in tune with the College Football Playoff picture as the season kicks off.
Here's the full list of odds:
2023 National Championship Odds
Week 0 College Football Schedule
