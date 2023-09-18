College Football National Championship Odds Following Week 3: Georgia Survives Scare
The two-time defending National Champions were down at halftime, but got past South Carolina and remain the title favorites
By Reed Wallach
Every so often, the seemingly invincible need a little scare.
That was Saturday as Georgia struggled with South Carolina early on in the team's SEC opener, but the two-time defending national champions turned it on in the second half and held off the Gamecocks 24-14.
Despite the slow start and unproven schedule, the Bulldogs remain the National Championship favorites in the eyes of oddsmakers.
However, the gap is starting to close between Georgia and the rest of the country.
Michigan has emerged as a clear second choice to win the National Championship while the likes of Texas and Florida State gaining ground after securing some early season marquee victories.
It's worth noting that there should be a ton of movement after Week 4 with a handful of massive matchps at the top of the odds board. Undefeated Ohio State travels to Notre Dame to face a resurgent Fighting Irish team while the aforementioned Florida State heads to Clemson to face the Tigers.
The season is still early, but we are starting to see that this postseason race is wide open. While Georgia remains the clear favorite, the gap is smaller than ever before with plenty of teams in the hunt for the top four.
For now, here are the updated National Championship odds:
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
