College Football National Championship Odds: Georgia Avoids Another Scare
The Bulldogs remain the betting favorite, but are as vulnerable as ever before
By Reed Wallach
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to escape and keep pace as the National Championship favorites.
The Bulldogs didn't take the lead for the first time until midway through the fourth quarter at Auburn in its first true road game, but the two time defending National Champions remained unbeaten through Week 5. However, the cracks are starting to show in the team's foundation as the team remains winless against the spread.
This version of Georgia is the weakest of the three, it appears, as the team's odds to win the National Championship continues to widen as the season goes on. While still the favorite, Michigan checks in just behind and teams such as Texas and Ohio State continue to close the gap.
This season is shaping up to be one of the most wide open years in recent college football memory, evident in the odds as five teams have odds of +1000 or shorter.
Georgia will face one of its toughest opponents of the regular season on Saturday as an upstart Kentucky team travels to Athens. Oddsmakers are starting to adjust the Bulldogs down, as the team is only a two touchdown favorite against Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.
One team that will see its odds shift in one direction this coming week is Texas, who play Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown on Saturday. Oklahoma is the toughest game on Texas' schedule the rest of the season -- +2500 to win the National Championship. The Sooners boast an undefeated record and an explosive offense, but haven't played a ranked opponent just yet.
With a win, Texas can continue its ascent up the odds board and stake its claim as one of the top four team in the country with an inside track to the College Football Playoff.
We'll learn more about two potential CFP teams in Georgia and Texas on Saturday. For now, here are the updated odds to win the National Championship.
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
