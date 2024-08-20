College Football National Championship Odds (Georgia, Ohio State Lead the Pack)
The long wait for football is almost over. In just a few days, Week 0 will bring the return of college football when No. 10 Florida State visits Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
There is still time to lock in on college football futures, and one way to do that is by picking which team will be the last program standing in January after the first season of expanded postseason.
Here’s a look at where the national championship odds stand with the season just around the corner.
Georgia, Ohio State Lead the Pack
With a dozen teams getting an invite to the postseason this year, it’s assumed that Georgia and Ohio State, two of the most consistent programs in recent years, will have a nice shot at the title.
Georgia, which was snubbed from the postseason last year, is the favorite to win it all this season at +300 ($100 bet wins $300). That’s an implied probability of 25% that Georgia will win its third national championship in the last four years under Kirby Smart.
Behind Clemson (6), Ohio State had the most playoff appearances (5) in the 4-team format, losing a thriller to eventual-champion Georgia on New Year’s Eve 2022 in the semifinals in their last trip. The Buckeyes are right there with Georgia as the consensus top 2 favorites in the odds board at +380, which is an implied probability of 20.83% that Ryan Day can break through.
Oregon Starts the 2nd Tier
Oregon hasn’t made the playoffs since Marcus Mariota led the Ducks to the national championship game in 2014. There’s an expectation that Oregon will get there this year with the expanded format and the Ducks were right there in the mix last season before falling to eventual runner-up Washington.
Oregon may have lost starting quarterback Bo Nix, but the Ducks are No. 3 on the odds board at +750, beginning the second tier of title contenders behind the Bulldogs and Buckeyes.
Texas, which could have a quarterback controversy between Quinn Ewers and Archie Manning this fall, is the clear No. 4 option at +850.
Those four teams are the only programs at less than 14-to-1 to win the title.
Not Much Love For the Reigning Champs
If you think Michigan can run the table with a new head coach and a new quarterback, you’re getting a nice price. The Wolverines are 11th on the odds board at +3500 to repeat as national champions, which is a miniscule implied probability of just 2.78%.
Odds to Win College Football National Championship
Here’s a full look at the top 20 on the national title board.
- Georgia: +300
- Ohio State: +380
- Oregon: +750
- Texas: +850
- Ole Miss: +1400
- Alabama: +1400
- LSU: +2000
- Notre Dame: +2200
- Penn State: +2200
- Florida State: +2800
- Michigan: +3500
- Tennessee: +3500
- Missouri: +4000
- Texas A&M: +4000
- Clemson: +4500
- Miami FL: +5000
- Utah: +5500
- Kansas State: +6500
- Oklahoma: +7000
- USC: +8000
