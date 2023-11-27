College Football National Championship Odds: Michigan Favored to Win CFP after Beating Ohio State
By Reed Wallach
The regular season has come to an end, and we are starting to get a clearer picture as to who will make the College Football Playoff, but we are still far from finished determining the top four.
Michigan again jumped Georgia to become the National Championship favorite following the team's 30-24 victory against Ohio State in 'The Game', likely locking the team into the CFP. Meanwhile, Georgia's most daunting test is ahead of them in the SEC Championship game against Alabama, who won in a miraculous fashion in 'The Iron Bowl.' We now enter the most pivotal week of the year with plenty up for debate about who will make up the four teams that make the CFP.
Considering the Wolverines are more likely to make the CFP now, the team is more than a three-touchdown favorite against Iowa, the team is now seen as the clearest path to the National Championship. Georgia is considered the better team, but the group may not make the final four if the team fails to knock off the Crimson Tide as considerable favorites on a neutral field given the other teams in the mix.
There are two other undefeated teams still in the mix for a CFP bid. Washington was able to hit a walk-off field goal in the Apple Cup to knock off Washington State to finish the regular season without a loss and keep its title hopes alive. A win against Oregon, who is also competing for a chance to make it to the National semifinals, would punch the Huskies ticket. However, oddsmakers aren't so confident, as Washington is a staggering nine-and-a-half point underdog to the Ducks on Friday night.
Elsewhere, Florida State held off in-state foe Florida with backup Tate Rodemaker to remain undefeated. While not the most impressive victory, it's still a road win against an SEC team for a team without a loss. The Seminoles will take on Louisville in the ACC Championship game which could send the group to the CFP, but many are arguing that the Noles may not be as qualified after losing quarterback Jordan Travis for the year with a leg injury.
Lastly, Texas is a two-touchdown favorite in the Big 12 Championship against up-start Oklahoma State. While it's not a win-and-in scenario for the Longhorns necessarily, the team will be well positioned to make it into the top four with any slip-up from the unbeaten teams mentioned above.
There are plenty of permutations to sift through, but for now, let's take a look at the odds of winning the National Championship with one week of play left before the field is finalized.
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
