College Football National Championship Odds: Michigan Favored to Win CFP Ahead of Penn State Game
The Wolverines will face its toughest test to date when the team goes to Happy Valley on Saturday.
By Reed Wallach
There weren't any big shakeups in the National Championship odds in Week 10, but all eyes will be on the nation's top teams come Saturday in Week 11.
Michigan will take its talents to Penn State in Big Ten action in what will be the betting favorite to win the National Championship most difficult test to date. Amidst an ongoing investigation related to its sign stealing, the Wolverines showed no signs of being distracted by thrashing Purdue 41-13.
The Wolverines are slightly ahead of two-time defending National Champions Georgia in the betting odds, but there are questions about Michigan's strength of schedule to date. However, we'll learn even more about the team when it hits the road to face a top 15 club in Penn State, who is fresh off a blowout win at Maryland last week.
The Bulldogs scored a ranked win at home last weekend, taking care of business against Missouri, 30-21, and welcome another ranked foe in Ole Miss on Saturday night. The Rebels have only one loss on the year, at Alabama, and bolster a potent offense, but the Bulldogs are seen as a clear cut above Lane Kiffin's squad, favored by more than 11 points in Week 11.
The other team that picked up some steam as a potential CFP contender is Alabama, who beat LSU 42-28 at home to gain the inside track to winning the SEC West and going to the SEC title game. The Crimson Tide must continue to win and get past Georgia in the likely conference championship matchup, but the team is now the fifth choice to win it all at 8-1 as the odds continue to condense around the likely finalists behind the aforementioned two, Ohio State and Florida State.
Here's the full list of odds as we await the result of Michigan's massive game against Penn State.
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
