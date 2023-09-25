College Football National Championship Odds: Ohio State, Florida State Pass Critical Road Games
Ohio State and Florida State see odds movement in the National Championship picture after remaining unbeaten.
By Reed Wallach
Week 4 helped shake out the top of the College Football Playoff picture through a quarter of the season.
Ohio State and Florida State each won in thrilling road games against fellow elite foes in terms of Notre Dame and Clemson, respectively. After remaining unbeaten, each team saw a boost in the National Championship picture.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame suffered its first setback of the season, which has sent the Fighting Irish further behind the pack now that they have a blemish on its ledger. As for Clemson, the team's faint CFP hopes are dashed after the team missed a potential game winning field goal from 29 yards in the final minutes to beat Florida State.
While both of these teams remain behind the top two in Georgia and Michigan, the team remains fixtures in the National Championship picture as the team passed two of its toughest games of the season.
Meanwhile, the likes of Penn State and Texas remain in the mix odds wise after blowing out respective conference foes Iowa and Baylor as well.
It'll be interesting to track the odds movement as both Georgia and Michigan play their first true road games this season in Week 5 with the Bulldogs traveling to Auburn and the Wolverines face Nebraska.
For now, here are the updated National Championship odds:
2023 National Championship Odds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
