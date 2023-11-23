College Football Picks Against the Spread for Every Top 25 Game in Week 13
By Reed Wallach
The final week of the regular season is here!
With so much to sort out ahead of the last week of the regular season with plenty of teams still in the mix for the College Football Playoff, each team will look to navigate its last game in order to stay on track, some against other contenders like when No. 3 Ohio State travels to No. 2 Michigan for this edition of 'The Game.'
Here are all of our picks against the spread for every game in Week 13, featuring plenty of heated rivals dukeing it out for bragging rights, and for some, much more.
If you want to bet on any of these picks, make sure to do it at Caesars Sportsbook! Caesars is matching all new users' first bet up to $1,000 when they sign up with the link below!
YTD: 101-108-4
No. 1 Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
PICK: Georgia -24
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan Prediction and Pick
PICK: Michigan -3.5
As noted in our early week betting deep dive, I believe that Ohio State is being inflated in the market:
I've long been in the Michigan camp while comparing these two teams and I believe we are getting a slight break on the price given the recent weeks events.
Ohio State overpowered inferior opponents in Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State, and Minnesota while Michigan traveled to Penn State and Maryland. There is a sense of momentum on the Ohio State side as the team gets healthier while Michigan deals with its off-the-field issues and limits its passing game.
However, let's look at the season as a whole, where Michigan has leaned on both its offensive and defensive line to play to near-peak efficiency while its quarterback has grown as a downfield passer with a reliable set of pass catchers.
Meanwhile, Ohio State has the singular best player on the field in Harrison Jr., but a quarterback who can't stretch the field and test defenses with his arm and an offensive line that is very good, but not as great as it has been in the past.
Washington State vs. No. 4 Washington Prediction and Pick
PICK: Washington State +16.5
Washington is one win away from an undefeated regular season, and in its way is in-state rival Washington State. While I believe the Huskies offense has too much firepower for the Cougars, who snapped a six-game losing streak last season, the Cougars may keep pace, making for a competitive matchup.
Washington hasn't won by this margin since September 23rd against Cal, and with an eye on Oregon (or Arizona) in the PAC-12 title game next week, the team may take its foot off the gas.
No. 5 Florida State vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
PICK: Florida State -6.5
No. 15 Oregon State vs. No. 6 Oregon Prediction and Pick
PICK: Oregon State +14
Texas Tech vs. No. 7 Texas Prediction and Pick
PICK: Texas Tech +14
Auburn vs. No. 8 Alabama Prediction and Pick
PICK: Auburn +14.5
This edition of the 'Iron Bowl' may lack a little luster, especially after Auburn lost to New Mexico State as three-touchdown favorites at home, but the team can play spoiler at home against its bitter rival on Saturday afternoon.
While the Tigers lack much of a passing game, we have seen the team lean on its strong ground game to stick with far superior opponents such as Georgia at home a few weeks ago.
Alabama has been running the score up of late, posting 30 or more points in four straight games, winning by double digits in all of them, but the Tigers are top 40 in both success rate, turnovers gained, and third down defense.
Don't sleep on the fact that the Crimson Tide could have an eye on next week, a date with Georgia in the SEC title, leaving the backdoor open for Auburn to put up a respectable score line.
Kentucky vs. No. 9 Louisville Prediction and Pick
PICK: Kentucky +7.5
Arkansas vs. No. 10 Missouri Prediction and Pick
PICK: Arkansas +9
Michigan State vs. No. 11 Penn State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Penn State -21
No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Ole Miss -10
TCU vs. No. 13 Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
PICK: TCU +10.5
Oklahoma is finishing the season in poor form, evident with the team's close call with BYU on the road as 25-point favorites. The team's defense remains incredibly turnover-reliant to offset an offense that still struggles to run the ball.
In comes TCU to Norman, Oklahoma, who will look to pull an upset win and qualify for a bowl this season. The team has been sticking with backup Josh Hoover, who has showcased some big play ability, posting nine big-time throws on 240 pass attempts, per Pro Football Focus. While that has also led to plenty of turnover-worthy plays (11), Hoover and the TCU offense remain dynamic, 28th in EPA/Play.
Oklahoma looks far from the Big 12 championship contender it was thought to be early in the season, and TCU may hand them a well-deserved loss given its recent form. I think the Horned Frogs make this game difficult for the Sooners on Friday.
Texas A&M vs. No. 14 LSU Prediction and Pick
PICK: Texas A&M +11
While LSU has far more to play for -- the team is clearly trying to push Jayden Daniels' Heisman Trophy candidacy -- but that doesn't stop the fact that the team has one of the worst defenses in the nation.
Texas A&M has plenty of capable of playmakers, even if the team sticks with third string quarterback Jaylen Henderson, the team scored 51 points against Mississippi State and 38 points against Abilene Christian.
The Tigers are 129th in EPA/Play on defense this season while the Aggies are a top 15 defense in that same metric.
Fade the idea that LSU will win big based on Daniels' incentive to run it up.
No. 16 Arizona vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Arizona State +10.5
Stanford vs. No. 17 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
PICK: Notre Dame -24
UTSA vs. No. 18 Tulane Prediction and Pick
PICK: UTSA +3.5
Iowa State vs. No. 19 Kansas State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Iowa State +10
No. 20 Iowa vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
PICK: Iowa +2
BYU vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
PICK: Oklahoma State -17.5
UTEP vs. No. 22 Liberty Prediction and Pick
PICK: Liberty -17
No. 23 Toledo vs. Central Michigan Prediction and Pick
PICK: Central Michigan +11
No. 24 James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction and Pick
PICK: James Madison -8
Vanderbilt vs. No. 25 Tennessee Prediction and Pick
PICK: Tennessee -27.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!