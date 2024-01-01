College Football Playoff Best Bets: How to Bet Texas vs. Washington in Sugar Bowl
By Reed Wallach
Texas and Washington meet in the second leg of the College Football Playoff double header on New Year's Day with each team trying to make its first CFP National Championship.
All eyes will be on both offenses with two of the most potent passing games, will that lead to a high scoring affair in the CFP semis? I got you covered with one of the biggest keys to the game, how to bet the over/under and a favorite prop bet, all of which come from our BetSided Bowl Bash tab!
Get ready for the Sugar Bowl below, and if you plan on betting on the CFP, make sure to do it at FanDuel Sportsbook, who is giving new users $150 in bonus bets when they sign up with the link below and win their first bet of just $5 on ANY moneyline!
Will Texas or Washington Win the Red Zone Battle?
As noted in our betting deep dive of the Sugar Bowl, this game can come down to who will win inside the red zone, particularly what Texas does on offense:
Texas is going to put pressure on Washington's secondary, but the Huskies have been fantastic at limiting chunk plays, fourth in explosive pass rate this season.
However, an inflection point in this game will come when Texas enters the red zone. The Longhorns infamously struggled to score inside the 10 yard-line against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and is 128th in the country in red zone touchdown percentage all year, finding the end zone on only 48% of trips inside the 20.
The Huskies are outside the top 100 in this metric on defense, allowing TD's on 70% of opponent's drives in the 20.
The game could be decided inside Washington's 20.
Texas vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
From the same deep dive, I landed on Washington covering the number in what should be a high scoring game. The team has won thrillers all year and may benefit from the extra rest after a grueling season as well as a tangible in-game decision making edge with Kalen DeBoer in charge of the Huskies.
I believe the difference between these two teams is not this much and like Washington in the game. The team will have plenty of time to heal and catch its breath ahead of the Sugar Bowl and while both teams will bring plenty of offensive fireworks, I give the edge to DeBoer in what should be a back-and-forth affair and decided on execution.
Texas has the blue chip talent, but Washington has been in tight games all year, both high scoring and low, and I believe that type of big game pressure will have this team well equipped to pull the upset, or at least stay within the point spread on New Year's Day.
As for the total, I think both teams can score in this game with each team's talent at wide receiver. I expect aggressive play calling as well from both coaches, which can give short fields for each offensive unit on the fast track of the Superdome.
It's worth noting that both teams have elite special teams, each top five in PFF's grading. If the team does opt to play field position, that could open up some strong live betting opportunities to go over the total.
I trust Washington more, the team is battle tested and has showed up when called upon all season long and I believe this game will be full of big plays and likely determined on a Kalen DeBoer big decision, or mismanagement from Sark in a big spot.
Best Texas vs. Washington Prop Bet
In our player prop guide, I made the case for taking Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders' receiving yards prop
Sanders has an incredible high ceiling, clearing 100 yards in three games, including the team's biggest game of the year against Alabama.
This number is factoring in his average outcome, but given the extra prep and the must-win nature, I expect play caller Steve Sarkisian to utilize the 6'4" pass catcher early and often.
Sanders has averaged more than eight yards after the catch, more than capable of shedding a few tackles at his size, and it helps his case that Washington is outside the top 100 in tackling grade per Pro Football Focus.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!