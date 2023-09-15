College Football Weather Forecast: Tropical Storm Warning for East Coast Changing Over/Under
An ACC game has seen the over/under plummet due to a possible tropical storm during the game, keep reading for the latest
By Reed Wallach
If you're betting on a college football Saturday, you have to be familiar with the weather forecasts and what parts of the country may be effected by high winds, rain, or later in the year snow.
Hurricane Lee may play a role in this college football Saturday as a few totals have been impacted due in part to the tropical storms that are going to be making land fall as a result of it, namely Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts for Florida State vs. Boston College.
Here's the latest weather forecast and line move based around the incoming storm as of Friday afternoon.
Florida State vs. Boston College Odds, Spread and Total
Hurricane Lee Impacting College Football Over/Under
After opening at a national average mark of 55, the under has taken significant money in this ACC opener for both Florida State and Boston College with the line sitting as low as 46 as of this writing.
While the rain may pass ahead of kickoff, only about a 30% chance of rain, the wind gusts are going to be kicking up to north of 20 miles per hour during the game, severely impacting each team's ability to pass the ball.
Florida State opened as a 27.5-point favorite, but is now a 24.5-point favorite as the total has come down considerably as the expectation is that it will be lower scoring and it will be harder for the favorite to win with margin.
With a massive ACC matchup on deck for the Seminoles at Clemson, there's a chance that the team avoids pushing the starters so far given the inclement weather and looks to keep this game on the ground in hopes of staying healthy ahead of Week 4's game.
If you are looking to line your sports betting account with some extra money, don't miss out on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo! All you need to do is use the link below, deposit $5 and bet on ANY college football game this weekend, and you'll get $200 in bonus bets instantly! That's it!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!